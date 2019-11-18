1. Ohio State — OK, the Buckeyes didn’t cover the 51-point spread at Rutgers. But a 56-21 victory makes them only the second team in the last 100 years to win its first 10 games by at least 24 points. That’s No. 1-style dominance.
2. LSU — If the CFP committee was willing to penalize Oklahoma for its defensive shortcomings, how can it ignore the Tigers giving up 614 yards to the Rebels? It won’t.
3. Clemson — You can even make the case that this set of Tigers deserves to be No. 2. They have an FBS-best six games with 50 points or more and held Wake Forest’s No. 2 offense in the ACC to 3 points and 105 yards.
4. Georgia — The Bulldogs don’t have spectacular numbers, but beating Auburn gives them another quality win, and LSU in the SEC Championship game gives them a direct route to the CFP.
First Four Out
1. Oregon/Utah — More and more it looks like the Ducks and Utes are headed for an 11-1 vs. 11-1 showdown for the Pac-12 title. It’s going to be hard to keep that winner outside of the CFP.
2. Alabama — Especially since the selection committee is allowed to take injuries into consideration when picking the four “best” teams. Plus, the Tide can’t win a conference title.
3. Oklahoma — And, thanks to its historic comeback against Baylor, the Sooners are in line to be a 12-1 conference champion as well.
4. Penn State — The Nittany Lions are a decided underdog at Ohio State, but winning there and then in the Big Ten title game would make them hard to shut out, too.
Keep an eye on
1. Michigan — Written off earlier, the Wolverines have regained their footing and get Ohio State at the Big House next week.
2. Virginia Tech — After an 0-2 start in the ACC, the Hokies have won four straight league games and control their destiny in the Coastal Division.
3. Florida State — Not many teams fire their coach at midseason and still become bowl eligible. But the Seminoles have.
4. Rice/New Mexico State — Thanks to their victories against Middle Tennessee and Incarnate Word respectively, we have no more winless FBS teams.
Say goodbye to
1. Minnesota — The Gophers were a great story for a week and can still go to the Rose Bowl. But their undefeated status and hopes to win back Floyd of Rosedale are over.
2. Baylor — GameDay in Waco was a blast, and so was the first half against the Sooners. But that second-half collapse is one you don’t get over.
3. Louisiana Tech — Getting pummeled at Marshall ended Tech’s Cotton Bowl hopes. The Bulldogs can still win Conference USA West though.
4. Tua Tagovailoa — Hard to remember a more-impactful, or more heart-rendering college injury than this one. Here’s hoping the prediction of a complete recovery comes true.
Games of the Week
1. Penn State at Ohio State — Nobody’s challenged the Buckeyes yet. The Nittany Lions will have to up their game to do so.
2. Troy at UL — The Ragin’ Cajuns are on a four-game winning streak and can clinch a second straight Sun Belt West title by beating the Trojans.
3. Nicholls State at Southeastern Louisiana — The Southland Conference championship, a trip to the FCS playoffs and the River Bell Trophy are all on the line Thursday at Strawberry Stadium. What more do you need?