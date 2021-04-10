AUGUSTA, Ga. — Rookies don’t win the Masters. That is one of the truisms of this magnificent major like the grass will be perfect, the azaleas will be in bloom, and the people in the egg salad sandwich camp and the pimento cheese sandwich camp will never find their gastronomic détente.
But there are exceptions to every rule. Sometimes, when it rains here like it did Saturday to interrupt the third round, the perfect grass gets trampled into mud. Occasionally, the azaleas don’t bloom — though they are glorious this year. For the egg salad and pimento cheese and their devoted camps, there is also the classic fried chicken.
And, on rare occasions, first-timers do win the green jacket. Every four decades or so.
Twenty-four year old Will Zalatoris will try to be the next. To join one of the most quirky exclusive clubs at one of the most exclusive clubs in the world.
You can name the first-timers easily. One … two … three. There was Horton Smith who won the first Masters in 1934, so perhaps he doesn’t really count. There was the great Gene Sarazen, who threw away his invite to some silly thing called the Augusta National Invitation Tournament that first year but accepted in 1935 when someone had the good sense to attach Bobby Jones’ name to it. And there was Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979, who said his Augusta National caddy Jerry Beard led him around “like a seeing-eye dog,” reading every putt until the final one dropped in a sudden-death playoff.
Forty-four years between Sarazen and Zoeller. It would be 42 years from Zoeller to Zalatoris. From one Z-man to another. Is there enough symbiosis for him to pull it off?
Of course, it’s going to take a lot more than that. First of all, there’s Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, who after Saturday’s weather delay went off and hid, going 6-under par over the final eight holes to shoot 65 and take a four-stroke lead at 11 under. Zalatoris is in that pack at 7 under along with Xander Schauffele, Marc Leishman and Justin Rose after a strong and steady 1-under 71.
No one is likely picking Zalatoris, though he is cheerfully taking the attitude of “someone has got to win it, it might as well be me.”
He had one of the best self-deprecating quotes about his chances earlier this week:
“If I’m stupid enough to be here,” Zalatoris said, “I’m stupid enough to think I can win it.”
Zalatoris may just be one of those athletes who let doubt be their fuel. He’s been doubted before.
He was born in San Francisco and grew up in Dallas. But Stanford didn’t want him. Nether did Texas. Putting, it was said, was his weakness. So he attacked that part of his game, going to a claw grip right before going to Wake Forest on an Arnold Palmer scholarship.
Arnie was a Demon Deacon. He was also a four-time Masters winner. The only Wake Forest grad to claim the green jacket. You know he would have loved to see Zalatoris join him.
One thing working in the Masters rookie’s favor is that though he hasn’t won on the PGA Tour level, most of the top contenders on the leaderboard haven’t won in a long time, either.
Rose hasn’t tasted victory in 28 months. Same for Schauffele. Matsuyama, once No. 2 in the world, hasn’t won in four years. The only one who has won remotely recently is Leishman, who took home the Farmers Insurance Open in February 2020 at Torrey Pines in San Diego, site of June’s U.S. Open. Corey Conners, sitting alone in sixth at 6 under and perhaps the last of the reasonable contenders, had a win in 2019.
When you haven’t won in a long time, or ever, at golf’s highest level, the pressure can be enormous even in the most garden variety of events. But this is the Masters, arguably golf’s biggest event. As the still Masters-less Rory McIlroy ticked off recently, the players know what awaits them if they can win. The green jacket. An invitation to be part of this tournament for the rest of your life.
Such riches. Such pressure. As David Feherty once said, “The green jacket feels like a suit of armor on Sunday afternoon.”
Maybe Matsuyama will keep everyone at bay Sunday and Asia can finally celebrate its first major champion. Or maybe that shot out of the bunker he hit on 18 that climbed halfway up the hill to the clubhouse will be a warning shot for what will come tomorrow.
And, maybe, the kid with Arnie’s scholarship and the claw grip can come out of the pack and give lie to the law that first-timers can’t win the Masters.
That wouldn't be stupid at all.