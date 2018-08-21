If there’s one aspect of being a head coach Frank Scelfo wasn’t expecting, it’s the sheer amount of administrative work he has to do.
More than three decades as an assistant coach at the college or professional levels and Scelfo still had to adjust to just how much of his time is spent away from football.
Gone are the days when he could lock himself in his office 15 hours at a time watching game film. Now there’s phone calls and meetings and organizing facility upgrades and paper work and grades and then, at the end of the day, more phone calls.
On the surface, Scelfo knew it would be different. He’s certainly been around long enough to see what it’s like.
But there’s no way to prepare for the role of head coach without experiencing it firsthand.
After all these years, Scelfo is finally getting his shot.
“What was great about Jacksonville is that I got in there at 5:30 every morning and started watching film,” Scelfo said of his time as a quarterbacks coach in the NFL. “That’s all you’re doing, and you leave at 10 o’clock at night and all you’ve done is football.
“Then when you got back to college, it was the same thing but you had recruiting and academics and you were like, ‘OK, we’ll do it.’ Now as a head coach there’s even less football, because you still have to do the recruiting and academics but now you have more administrative stuff.”
It’s been 32 years since Scelfo was a head coach, and even then it was at River Oaks High School, 10 years before he would take his first college coaching position and 27 years before he would go to the pros.
The job isn’t the same as it was back then. The sport isn’t the same, for that matter.
Scelfo has been around for so long he remembers recruiting several of the coaches he’ll see on opposite sidelines this fall.
But it’s not like the past 30 years have been for nothing. Scelfo's rise to the top of Southeastern's program has brought him through a long line of successful head coaches he’s been able to slow gather advice from.
The most important person among his mentors is younger brother Chris Scelfo.
The brothers worked together for eight years at Tulane, where Frank was offensive coordinator when Chris was head coach.
It was an important time in Frank Scelfo’s development, when he would take extra responsibilities in preparation for his current situation.
“When you’re a coordinator, you’ve got five guys with you, two (graduate assistants); you have to make sure you have the medical reports, the academics, the equipment, the organization, the game plan," Frank Scelfo said. "… Everything I’m doing, it’s not the first time I’ve done it.”
On the field, Scelfo isn’t revealing much before the Lions' season opener at ULM on August 30.
All through spring practice and going into preseason camp, his favorite word was “evaluating” — evaluating players, evaluating coaches, evaluating schemes.
Scelfo inherits a beneficial situation, as SLU comes off one of its best seasons on offense, leading the Southland with 283.1 yards per game rushing and finishing third in scoring. That production is expected to continue with the return of running back Julius Maracalin to full health.
The biggest issue is deciding which quarterback will lead that offense, but Scelfo’s speciality is quarterbacks.
At Tulane, he lifted four quarterbacks into the NFL, including first-round draft picks Patrick Ramsey and J.P. Losman. At Arizona, he coached last year's Super Bowl MVP, Nick Foles, and with the Jaguars he coached Blake Bortles in his rookie season.
“We had Patrick Ramsey and J.P. Losman (at Tulane), and we said we didn't have a starter," Scelfo said. "Patrick was the starter the year before, but J.P. is coming in and he's good. At some point in time it clicked with the team, it clicked with us as a staff that he's our guy.
"You're just going to know when it happens."
Southeastern at a Glance
LAST SEASON: 6-5 (6-3 Southland)
COACH: Frank Scelfo (first year)
LEADER: Senior running back Julius Maracalin never got going last year with a nagging knee injury that slowed him down all season. Still, he ran for 328 yards on 82 carries. The Lions have let him rest all spring and summer in the hopes he's ready to return to the top of the depth chart.
RETURNING: If Maracalin isn’t 100 percent by the start of the season, SLU will sure be glad sophomore Marcus Cooper is coming back. Cooper was a breakout star last year, pacing the Lions to the third-most rushing yards per game in the FCS.
BREAKOUT: Whoever the starting quarterback is has the chance to be a breakout star. Scelfo has experience coaching some of the best arms in the game the past two decades, so the winner will get the full brunt of his knowledge leading them.
ISSUE: The Lions have little experience returning on the defensive side of the ball, losing their entire starting linebacker corps and all but Shamar Busby in the secondary.
OUTLOOK: This could be a learning year for the Lions all around. A new coach, (possibly) a new quarterback and an all-new defense leaves a lot of questions. Expect some ups and downs with an eye on the future.