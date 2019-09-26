Beating Lamar at home was a test of resilience for Southeastern Louisiana’s football team last Saturday. This week the challenge is not playing down to the opponent.
The Lions make their first Southland Conference road trip when they visit winless Northwestern State at 7 p.m. at Turpin Stadium in Natchitoches.
SLU (2-1, 1-0 SLC) trailed at halftime but held Lamar to 10 points in the second half in a 45-34 victory. The Lions face a Demons team (0-4, 0-1) hungry for a win at home after two consecutive weeks, and three of four, on the road.
The game will be broadcast on Cox Sports Television and streamed ESPN+.
“They’ve had a tough schedule,” SLU coach Frank Scelfo said. “Their offense is extremely dangerous.
“Sixty-eight percent of the games in this league are won by home teams. If you’re going to win this thing, you’ve got to win on the road. It’s an opportunity for us. We’ve got to play well on the road and we’ve only played one road game (Ole Miss).”
The Lions are ranked No. 19 in the STATS FCS poll and No. 22 in the AFCA coaches poll.
There is little mystery in how the Demons will attack. Northwestern State is a pass-first team, with senior quarterback Shelton Eppler finishing second in SLC passing yardage (293.2) and pass efficiency last season. He’s off to a good start at 118-of-184 passing (64.1 percent) for 1,076 yards and seven touchdowns with five interceptions.
The Lions defensed him reasonably well last season in a 24-17 victory. Eppler hit 25 of 40 for 268 yards and one score, but the Lions sacked him four times. Scelfo said SLU needs a similar effort.
“We have to make sure we have the right guys on the field,” he said. “In pass rush we’ve got to go get him, affect him. He’s going to get the ball out of his hands.
“They’re going to throw it as much as they can. They’ll go up-tempo, no huddle and spread. They’ll try to get us off-balance. Quick game and screens and they will take shots. They are going to complete balls, we’ve got to rally tackle and get to him. We’ve got to get some turnovers, pick some off.”
Southeastern is third in the SLC with 15 sacks, led by defensive end Josh Carr who has five and is ranked fourth in the league. Carr is second in the SLC with 8½ tackles for loss.
Eppler threw two TD passes against LSU in the first half when the Demons trailed 24-14 in Baton Rouge. He’s lost his most dangerous receiver from last season, Jazz Ferguson, but Texas Tech transfer Quan Shorts has been busy through four games.
Shorts has caught 35 passes for 284 yards and three touchdowns.
“He’s got good speed; he’s good with the ball in his hands,” Scelfo said. “He’s a weapon.
“Their running back (Jared West) has got good speed, similar to the guy we saw vs. Lamar. They’re trying to find their way, it’s a must-win for them at home. We expect their best, and we’re going to get it.”
The Lions counter with quarterback Chason Virgil, whom Scelfo said played his “best game since I’ve been here.” Virgil completed passes to 10 Lions receivers and finished with 309 yards and four touchdowns.
The Lions top receiver is Austin Mitchell with 15 catches for 289 yards and three scores. Devonte Williams and Marcus Cooper have combined to rush for 218 yards and four TDs.
Defensively, Northwestern State mixes three- and four-down lineman fronts.
“We’re preparing for both," Scelfo said. “The front four is really good. They’re active, athletic and with good size up front. Our challenge is to get to the secondary, the back-end guys. Because they do what Ole Miss does, we’ve prepared for it.”