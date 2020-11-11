Bryson DeChambeau (USA)
Age: 27 Odds: 15/2
World ranking: 6
FedEx Cup ranking: 1
Masters entered; best finish: 4; T21st, 2016
Off the tee: The talk of the Masters after his six-stroke U.S. Open win at Winged Foot, can bulked-up Bryson contend where he never has before?
Dustin Johnson (USA)
Age: 36 Odds: 8/1
World ranking: 1
FedEx Cup ranking: 17
Masters entered; best finish: 10; T2nd, 2019
Off the tee: D.J. has talent, experience and is on the world’s hottest hot streak. Johnson’s last six finishes: second, first, second, third, sixth and second.
Jon Rahm (Spain)
Age: 26 Odds: 9/1
World ranking: 2
FedEx Cup ranking: 19
Masters entered; best finish: 4; 4th, 2018
Off the tee: Spaniards (Ballesteros, Olazabal, Garcia) have thrived at Augusta. Rahm has more game than all of them, but sometimes his mental focus snap hooks into the trees.
Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland)
Age: 31 Odds: 12/1
World ranking: 5
FedEx Cup ranking: 53
Masters entered; best finish: 12; 4th, 2015
Off the tee: Considered to have all the ingredients to win a green jacket, but has pressure to complete career grand slam gone to his head?
Tiger Woods (USA)
Age: 44 Odds: 40/1
World ranking: 33
FedEx Cup ranking: 214
Masters entered; best finish: 23; 1st, 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2019
Off the tee: Returns after iconic fifth Masters win, one off Jack Nicklaus’ record. But odds may be longer than above. Woods hasn’t had a top-10 since January.
Three others to watch: Justin Thomas (USA) 11/1, Brooks Koepka (USA) 16/1, Patrick Reed (USA) 25/1
Odds per Ladbrokes.com