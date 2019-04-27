Trying to predict who will win the title in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on Sunday would be a foolish proposition after another dawn-to-dusk day of golf Saturday.
The teams of Scott Stallings and Trey Mullinax and Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer slept on a one-shot lead Saturday night, but it likely wasn’t a restful evening for either pair.
Branden Grace and Justin Harding were right on their heels with 12 other teams lurking within five strokes of the top spot going into Sunday’s fourth round at TPC Louisiana.
The final round, which will be played in alternate-shot format, will begin at 9:15 a.m. with the leaders teeing off at 12:42 p.m. At stake is the winning team’s share of $2,102,400 from the $7.3 million purse and 800 FedExCup points.
Who that will be is anyone’s guess after an extra-long day that started at 7 a.m. for players who didn’t complete the second round and continued until Rahm drained a 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th green just before 6:45 p.m.
That forged a first-place tie with Stallings and Mullinax, whose 10-under 62 in the best-ball format tied for the second-lowest score of the day behind Grace and Harding’s 61.
That Rahm’s putt found the bottom of the cup was extra special after Palmer made an 8-foot putt for bogey at No. 17 when both players found the water that guards the left side of the hole.
“Yeah, that finish was crucial,” Rahm said. “That putt Ryan made was probably the most important shot we made so far in the tournament. Felt like a birdie and then to tie for the lead (at No. 18), very important.”
It capped a big day — and long day — for them when they finished at 23-under with Stallings and Mullinax.
Rahm, the world’s 11th-ranked player, and Palmer played 12 holes early Saturday morning. Play was suspended Friday night with them in a tie for ninth at 11-under, but they had four birdies to finish up a 7-under 65.
That gave them a one-shot lead over Peter Malnati/Billy Hurley and Brian Gay/Rory Sabbatini going into the third round.
On an ideal afternoon for scoring with little wind to contend with, only three of the 39 teams that made the cut for the third round shot 70 or higher. The scoring average for the round was 65.795 strokes.
Grace and Harding set the pace and took the lead at 22-under with 11 birdies in a 13-hole stretch before Stallings and Mullinax charged to the top of the leaderboard when the Grace/Harding took a bogey at No. 17 as well.
A birdie-eagle start for Stalling and Mullinax got them going. They added four more birdies on the front nine and three more on the back side to get to 23-under with a birdie at No. 16.
“Yeah, getting out of the gate hot was nice,” Mullinax said. “Scott got his putter hot on some of holes there and made some nice putts where I could just pick my ball up. We kept calling it ‘room service.’
“I told him if he’d make it, I would get out of the hole and call it room service. It was a lot of fun today … we had a really good time. We were laughing and just playing like we would in practice rounds. I really enjoyed it.”
Grace and Harding got their round going after making three consecutive pars to start.
But 11 birdies in that 13-hole stretch was the key in helping them climb into contention as well.
“At the beginning of the round, I thought it was crucial to make the birdies on 4 and 5,” Grace said. “They got the round going.
"Around the turn (to the back nine), we both started giving ourselves chances on the greens.”