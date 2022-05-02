Folks, I have tried hard to avoid this subject.
It has been an interesting 35 or 40 days for the United States Bowling Congress, some particular bowlers, a major bowling ball manufacturer and probably whomever invented the durometer that tests a bowling ball’s hardness.
I’m not an expert on this subject and certainly won’t try to be. I’m not the elite bowler that can pick from several different layouts and cover stocks of bowling balls to help the game. But what I do know is that the sport has probably not handled itself in the best light recently.
It was March 29, shortly after the start of the USBC Masters, that USBC announced it had reached a deal with Storm Products that banned six bowling balls from USBC national tournaments because of hardness issues. But, and to me this is the mesmerizing thing, it was okay to use them next week in your local USBC league unless the league decided to do something about it.
Then PBA Commissioner Tom Clark on March 30 said that his group would not ban the balls in its competitions which include the present PBA Playoffs.
Then it got sticky. According to reports, the “deal” supposedly meant that Storm would not make or sell the balls after March 29. But pro shops could continue to sell their inventory. Then USBC may have gone further as 11thFrame.com reported in an email from Mike Eid of distributor Classic Products to pro shops which said, “The most recent communications now suggest that if distributors do not stop selling these balls domestically the balls will be banned.”
So, we have banned from national USBC events, not banned by PBA or for now, USBC leagues or local tournaments. Confusing?
Then there is the case of all-time major winner Jason Belmonte. Apparently, Belmonte’s equipment was asked to be tested by USBC but they wanted to take it and perform the tests behind a black curtain for which Belmonte could not be present.
Belmonte took to social media to express his frustration. He was fined $250 for violation of the conduct rule which involves electronic media. Belmonte posted: “How can I be fined for explaining EXACTLY what was happening (regarding the testing behind a curtain)?”
The USBC response was that he put the organization into a “bad light”. Belmonte’s response was simple and to the point: “If what I’m sharing is exactly what is happening. If I didn’t exaggerate or lie and you feel that sharing it publicly is bring USBC into bad light … then maybe what you’re doing isn’t right and you should change it.”
Why does testing have to be hidden? Why do patterns at many tournaments have to be hidden? How can you ban equipment at some events and not others? There have been several good reports showing how these durometers are not absolute and how conditions can affect their findings.
Lucas Wiseman, the content manager for @FloSports ran a twitter poll this past week with the question: “Do you approve or disapprove of the job @USBC is doing as the governing body of bowling?”
Of 1,792 votes, 6.1 percent approve, 73.5 percent disapprove and 20.4 percent are indifferent. So, using a typical USBC spin of including neutral responses as positive, we can use the same rationale in saying that 93.9 percent either disapprove or are indifferent about USBC.
Spare notes
Randy Summers did it again on the Senior All-Star circuit. The 75-year-old shot two 300 games and then won six matches to claim his 14th SASBA title last month at Plano Super Bowl … SASBA comes to Baton Rouge May 14-15 for a 60/50/Guest trio event at All-Star Lanes.
Great to see high school average record holder Jayden Hauck of Hammond signing with Southern and coach Barry Doyle, while Brother Martin star Carson Colletti signed with Tennessee Southern, coached by PBA veteran Bob Learn, Jr … Speaking of the Crusaders, the bowling team was honored last Tuesday at the state capital by representatives Larry Frieman and John Illg.
Finally, the PBA playoff semifinals are this Sunday at noon on FOX (Kyle Troup vs. Kris Prather and A. J. Johnson vs. Tommy Jones). The finals are on May 15 at 2 p.m.
Back with you on May 17. Until then good luck and good bowling.