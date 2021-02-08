Ildemaro Ruiz, who was on the PBA League’s Las Vegas team that finished 2020 runner-up, captured the 21st Jon Juneau Memorial Scratch Masters recently at Tangi Lanes in Hammond.
Ruiz, who in December won his first PBA Regional title in Lubbock, Texas, led the qualifying and then went on to win four matches to win the championship from a strong field of 99 that took part in the two-day event. The tournament was held this year in Hammond for the first time in its history because of the women’s state event, which started the same weekend in Baton Rouge at Circle Bowl.
The tournament raised over $1,400 for the Lupus Foundation. The tournament namesake, who won the event twice in its early days, was one of the country’s top amateur bowlers, winning a world championship and several Pan Am Games medals before succumbing to lupus in 2003.
Ruiz, of Venezuela, defeated No. 14 seed Chris Lott with a 634 set. He defeated Justin Veitch of Kenner in the semifinals 677-639, while Lott defeated Derrick Woods with a 604 in the semis. Ruiz won $3,700, while Lott, from New Orleans, earned $1,960. The semifinalists each won $1,050.
In the eight-game qualifying, Ruiz led with 1793, an average of 224, while Jacob Dupre of Baton Rouge was second at 1772. It took a 1,637 to make the 16-player finals.
High school statement
The Baton Rouge schools made a statement on Monday at Premier Lanes as Catholic High handed Brother Martin its first loss after 49 consecutive team wins. Benjamin Herman had a 702 set and Jack Chittom posted a 299 game to lead the Bears (2-0). Brother Martin, the four-time state champions, is 3-1.
Brother Martin was 17-0 in both 2018 and 2019, 12-0 in the interrupted 2020 season and 3-0 this year. The last loss in any bowling competition for the Crusaders was the LHSAA state semifinals in 2017 when the championships were held at the River Center in Baton Rouge.
In another important matchup, Central defeated Jesuit of New Orleans 15-12.
Grand Prix singles
One of the great programs in this state is the Louisiana Proprietors Grand Prix Scholarship program and recently the 25th Grand Prix Youth Tournament was held in Houma at Creole Lanes. Lots of results — check out the La. Youth Bowling Facebook page for pictures and complete results from this great event.
Ryan Booth from Tangi Lanes captured the U18 boys division, while Jayden Hauck of Tangi won the U18 girls side. Rose Attuso from Premier Lanes finished second.
In the boys U15 division Preston West of All-Star Lanes won with Jacob Vangilder from AMF Kenner second. Paris Mendones of Bossier City took the girls side over All Star’s Gracie Dawson.
Hunter Simon of All-Star and Justin Ohler of Premier went 1-2 in the U12 boys, while Kaedyn Mumphrey of Premier won the girls division. In the U10 bracket, Max Dawson of All Star took second in the boys division and Alyssa Hunn of AMF Kenner took second on the girls side.
Remembering
Unfortunately, bowling has lost a lot of friends recently including longtime local bowling official Barbara Brown, who passed away Jan. 30. Brown was for decades involved in the operation of the Baton Rouge and Louisiana Women’s Bowling Association and later the Greater Baton Rouge USBC. If there was a major bowling event in the city and for that matter the state, Barbara usually had a hand in there somewhere and she has passed a lot of that knowledge on to her daughter, Susie, who continues to make sure state and local events run smoothly.
Barbara was a member of both the Greater Baton Rouge and Louisiana State Halls of Fame.
Someone who I got to associate with and know extremely well because of the tournaments we worked together, Phyllis Hauer, passed away Saturday after a lengthy battle with cancer in Bossier City. Her work over many years with both the Shreveport and Louisiana youth bowling associations made her friends with and known by a couple of generations of youth bowlers and adults in all parts of the state.
Finally, I received a note this week from the daughter of Cliff Laurent Sr., who passed away last month. The Greater Baton Rouge Hall of Fame member, who bowled locally for over 60 years, was on the local bowling board for many years.
Condolences to all the families and friends of these three wonderful people.
We’ll get the high school bowling and women’s state tourney results updated when we join you on Feb. 23. Until then as we remember our bowling friends, good luck and good bowling.