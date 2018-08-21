McNeese hasn’t forgotten how last season ended.
The Cowboys couldn’t even if they wanted to.
McNeese thought it was virtually assured a spot in the FCS playoffs. The Cowboys were 9-2 with their only losses to Southland champion Central Arkansas and on a last-second field goal to Nicholls State, which also was on the bubble for an at-large bid but with a worse record.
But when the last of the schools' names were called, McNeese was not one of them.
That was Sunday, Nov. 19.
The 2018 season began on Nov. 20.
“Honestly, you don’t process it,” said linebacker BJ Blunt. “It’s honestly something that will likely stick with you forever, but you build off it. You use it, put it under your feet, step on it and reach on top of the refrigerator and get what you’ve got to get.”
McNeese isn’t alone in its disappointment.
At Southland media day last month, several of the league's coaches, along with commissioner Tom Burnett, lamented the snub of what would’ve been the conference’s fourth team in the postseason.
But McNeese coach Lance Guidry doesn’t want his players trying to use the snub as motivation moving forward.
As he sees it, the shortcomings of 2017 were put to rest with the conclusion of the selection show. And if not then, they were officially ended amid a chaotic offseason that almost saw Guidry leave Lake Charles for the defensive backs position at Florida State.
He would rather the snub become a constant reminder in the back of players' minds of what happens when business isn’t taken care of on a weekly basis. In a game where every inch matters, a single mistake can be the difference in playing for a championship or watching from home.
“Football is important because it teaches you about life," Guidry said. "Sometimes you work your tail off and you outplay somebody but the ball doesn’t bounce your way. That’s life. Sometimes things happen where you haven’t earned the good or the bad, but it happens, and it’s what you do after.”
If McNeese is to put the 2017 season behind it, it’ll do so on the back of quarterback James Tabary.
Tabary has a chance to be the best passer in the Southland this season. He was the preseason second-team all-conference pick behind only childhood friend Chase Fourcade of Nicholls. Tabary finished third in the Southland last year with 228.3 yards per game and 21 touchdowns.
Like his coach, Tabary isn’t interested in reliving the past, citing the common “24-hour rule” most programs use to deal with tough losses.
The only thing Tabary cares about moving forward?
“Straight dominance,” he said. “I’m not going to let anybody else in the country be like me. I want to be the best quarterback McNeese has ever had and lead my team to victory every week. Stats don’t matter to me, only wins. I’m trying to lead my team to a national championship.”
McNeese at a glance
LAST SEASON: 9-2, 7-2 Southland
COACH: Lance Guidry (third year, 15-7)
LEADER: Guidry keeps saying quarterback James Tabary didn’t have a good 2017 season. If that’s true, the Southland should be scared of what a good season looks like. Tabary has a chance to be the best passer in the league, and McNeese has a chance to return to the top of the league with him.
RETURNING: If 2017 is any indicator, LaWayne Ross has a chance to become the best pass-catching tight end in school history. A second season at the position means an increase of production for the converted running back that caught 42 balls for 570 yards last year, the most on the team.
BREAKOUT: Many would say 2017 was BJ Blunt’s breakout year after he finished third in total tackles (43). But after losing seven defensive starters, the Cowboys need an even bigger year out of the senior linebacker.
ISSUE: The defense carried McNeese last season, and the Cowboys lost a lot of seniors. Whether they can return to the same level of production remains to be seen.
OUTLOOK: McNeese is out for revenge after getting snubbed by the FCS playoffs in 2017. If the Cowboys turn that disappointment into motivation, they’ll be one of the most dangerous teams in the Southland.