AUGUSTA, Ga. — “As of right now, I feel like I am going to play.”
With those words Tuesday, with that simple declarative statement, Tiger Woods shifted the 2022 Masters into an entirely different zone of anticipation, of excitement, of downright frenzy.
You got a taste of it this week as Woods moved from the practice range to the putting green to the course. Thousands crowded around to get a glimpse of him, to cheer on his every swing and every step.
“It’s a zoo,” a fan said near the first tee.
It was Monday. Imagine how bonkers Augusta National — packed with patrons for the first time since he won in 2019 — will be if Woods is in contention Sunday afternoon for a record-tying sixth green jacket? The ground might shake. The drinks on the terrace behind the clubhouse might mix themselves.
Shaken? Stirred? How about Tigered?
There are a lot of great players playing a lot of great golf these days. Players such as current world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Masters rookie and former LSU star Sam Burns is No. 2 on the FedEx Cup points list. Collin Morikawa has won two of the past seven majors contested.
But no one in golf moves the needle like Woods.
“Tiger is the needle,” Scheffler said candidly.
He is in part because of what he has done in the past. Not just winning 15 majors, but winning majors such as the 2008 U.S. Open on a broken leg. Winning the 2019 Masters less than two years after spinal fusion surgery.
Now, like a showman who keeps upping the degree of complexity on his performances, Woods may be about to attempt his greatest stunt yet. Trying to contend for and win the greatest title in golf just 15 months after he nearly lost his life, nearly lost his leg, in a devastating car accident near Los Angeles.
He’s spent all that time recovering, rehabbing, having surgeries, resting. Three of those 15 months found Woods camped in a hospital bed in his living room in Florida. What he hasn’t been doing is playing any competitive golf other than that exhibition tournament with his son Charlie in the PNC Championship in December.
Still, the game appears to be there. Tiger says so. Friends and practice partners such as Justin Thomas and Fred Couples say so. Golf isn’t the issue. Never is with Woods.
“I can hit it just fine,” he said. “Walking is the hard part. This is normally not an easy walk to begin with. Now given the conditions that my leg is in, it gets even more difficult.
“You know, 72 holes is a long road, and it's going to be a tough challenge and a challenge that I'm up for.”
Woods built toward the Masters by preparing at his home course, Medalist Golf Club, in mostly flat Florida.
Augusta National is hardly that. As Woods joked, the only flat spots here are the 18 tee boxes. It’s not climbing K2, but it’s a never-ending series of ups and downs and sidehills.
“This is the hardest walking course in the world,” ESPN golf analyst Curtis Strange said.
Woods said he endures pain “each and every day” from his leg injuries and the previous back issues that led him to have that fusion surgery five years ago. He hinted at “the hardware” in his leg that is keeping him upright but also restricts his movement.
“Will I feel better? Yes I will,” Woods said. “But as far as movement, probably not much more.”
There’s no way, just no way, right? As if this story wasn’t enough, Woods is 46 now, the same age Jack Nicklaus was when he won his sixth Masters in 1986. He’s ranked 977th in the world. If it were anyone else, there would be no buzz, no speculation. No trembling excitement. His attempt at winning golf’s high-wire act would be dismissed as sheer folly.
But it’s Tiger Woods. And that makes you think, if anyone can, he can.
“I love competing,” Woods said. “I feel like if I can still compete at the highest level, I'm going to, and if I feel like I can still win, I'm going to play. But if I feel like I can't, then you won't see me out here.
“I don't show up to an event unless I think I can win it. So that's the attitude I've had. There will be a day when it won't happen, and I'll know when that is, but physically the challenge this week is I don't have to worry about the ball striking or the game of golf, it's actually just the hills out here. That's going to be the challenge, and it's going to be a challenge of a major marathon.”
We’re all going to see whether Woods can run his race one more time. Nothing will be more fascinating to watch.