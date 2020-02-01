As professional boxing debuts go, Kam’ron Hills’ couldn’t have been much better.
Hills, a 16-year-old from Baker, scored five knockdowns of Gladimir Jacinto before stopping him midway through the second round of their welterweight bout Friday in Shreveport.
The bout was part of the ShoBox card at Hirsch Coliseum, although it was not televised on Showtime.
“Once I knocked him down in the first round, I got a little more aggressive in the second,” Hills said. “I just wanted to control the fight, but when I saw the chance to end it, I did.
“I didn’t expect it to be easy, and it wasn’t. I had just trained right and it paid off.”
Hills, a junior at Northeast High School, had made the decision to turn pro when he was barely old enough to drive and still too young to vote along with his father/trainer Manjaro Hills Sr., after the two had felt frustrated at the amateur level despite a high level of success and rationalizing that he would have been too young for the 2020 Olympic team at any rate.
“Turning professional and winning championships is what I’ve always wanted to do,” said Hills, who needed the written permission of his father, who operates the ProElite Boxing and MMA gym in Baton Rouge, to become a professional before he’s 18. “The more I thought about it, the more excited I am about being able to fulfill my dream at a young age.
“I felt ready.”
In fact, the only difference Hills noticed Friday that he was no longer boxing wearing headgear.
“Everything else seemed the same,” he said. “The ring was the same and gloves were the same.
“And the way it ended made me know I made the correct decision.”
Manjaro Hills Sr. said if his son was nervous about the setting, he didn’t show it.
“It was really cold in there and we had to wait about 30 minutes for the doctor to arrive, but Kam didn’t let it bother him,” Hills Sr. said. “He was so relaxed and so calm, I couldn’t believe it.
“The other guy wasn’t a pushover, either. He was tough as nails and kept fighting to the end. Kam was just better.”
Hills mixed his punches throughout while only getting seriously hit about three times. The fight ended when Hills caught the 22-year-old Jacinto (0-2) with a straight left that knocked him all the way on his back.
Jacinto’s corner then stopped the fight and Hills enjoyed an enthusiastic reception from the crowd.
“People really responded to seeing a kid that young fight so well,” Manjaro Sr. said. “And all of the ShoBox people and promoters wanted to talk to him after the fight.
“Kam just put on a perfect show and made some good connections.”
In turning pro, Kam’ron is following the lead of his older brother, Manjaro Sr., who’s 8-1-1 as a super middleweight since he made the transition in 2015 when he was 17.
“Junior’s the main reason I’m in this sport,” said Kam’ron, who regularly spars with his brother. “If he had quit, I wouldn’t be doing this anymore either.
“Without him, it wouldn’t be any fun.”
Although he’s 16, Kam’ron hardly looks or acts his age. He’s 6-foot-0, tall for a welterweight, and speaks with maturity beyond his years.
For example, he sees his youth as a selling point, especially since few Americans turn pro at 16.
“Boxing is always looking for good stories,” Hills said. “Well, I have one you can run with.”
Especially when you throw in his amateur background.
As an amateur, Kam’ron won regional and national Junior Olympics and USA Boxing titles, but Manjaro Sr. said he felt that Kam’ron’s style kept him from accomplishing even more.
“USA Boxing just wants you to get in there and start throwing punches,” Manjaro Sr. said. “I teach my fighters the idea is to stick and move and don’t throw extra punches for no reason.
“When we saw the way things were going for Kam’ron, just like they did for Junior because he has the same style, we knew it was time to move on.”
Part of the process of turning pro was Kam’ron finishing high school a year early. He’s able to do that thanks to his 3.2 GPA and the ability to take some accelerated courses.
He’ll be back in class Monday and graduate in May.
Then, Hills will be able to concentrate on boxing full time, although, like any teenager, he admits to being a grumpy early riser when he had to do roadwork and train.
And for the foreseeable future, he’ll be living at home.
“The Good Lord blessed my wife and me so that we can look after our children,” said Manjaro Sr., who calls himself Kam’ron’s 'trainer, manager and father, but not necessarily in that order.'
“All Kam has to do is train and we’ll take care of everything else.”
Manjaro Sr. said the plan is for Kam’ron to fight four or maybe five more times this year, depending on the availability of dates and opponents.
A ShoBox card on Feb. 28 at the Coushatta Casino in Kinder is his next likely bout and there’s another ShoBox show in Shreveport on April 17.
“I need to get more fights under my belt,” Kam’ron said. “But there’s no need to rush things.
“Time is on my side.”
The point is for Kam’ron to be on track to become a champion someday without getting ahead of himself.
But getting there in hurry is the reason Kam’ron’s turning pro at 16.
“If you get into this sport and don’t think you ever have a chance to become a champion, then you shouldn’t start to begin with,” he said. “I felt since Day One that I have a lot going for me, but boxing isn’t going to be there forever.
“This is my opportunity and I’m going to take it. Why waste a God-given talent?”