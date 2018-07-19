HOUSTON — Making a big impression with its first winning season in a decade in 2017, the Nicholls football team has been picked to finish second in the Southland Conference in a poll of coaches and sports information directors.
The predicted order of finish was announced Thursday to kick off the league’s annual media day in which coaches and two players from all 11 football-playing schools in the SLC were featured.
Nicholls, which finished 8-4 last season and participated in the FCS playoffs for only the third time in school history, was picked to finished second behind perennial Southland and FCS powerhouse Sam Houston State.
But Sam Houston was far from the overwhelming favorite that it has been in the past as the Bearkats garnered 10 of a possible 22 first-place votes and totaled 187 points.
Nicholls received six first-place votes and 173 points for second place, while defending league champion Central Arkansas got five first-place votes and 170 points for third.
Points are awarded on an 11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis from each ballot submitted by the coaches and SIDs, who are not allowed to vote for their own teams.
McNeese State received the other first-place vote and was fourth with 159 points, while Southeastern Louisiana was fifth with 119.
2018 Southland preseason poll
(first-place votes in parentheses)
1. Sam Houston State (10) 187
2. Nicholls (6) 173
3. Central Arkansas (5) 170
4. McNeese State (1) 159
5. Southeastern 119
6. Stephen F. Austin 90
7. Abilene Christian 89
8. Northwestern State 86
9. Incarnate Word 53
10. Lamar 52
11. Houston Baptist 32