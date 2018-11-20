Chubilicious has been resting since running in the Keeneland Korea Spring in Seoul, South Korea, a trip trainer Ron Faucheux said “was once in a lifetime experience for a New Orleans guy who went to De La Salle” High School.
“It was a great experience for all of us,” Faucheux said of Chubilicious, the trainer's assistants and everyone connected who made the trip. “It's by invitation only. At first, we thought it was a crazy idea, but we looked at he horses nominated and said we should probably take a shot a it.”
The race carried a $623,495 purse in U.S. money.
“(The Korea Racing Association) flew (Chublicious) on a private plane, along with my assistant,” Faucheux said. “And they flew me in first class about five days before the race. It's a huge race track, and the place was packed.”
Chubilicious broke last from the starting gate, however, and running on a track that sinks deeper than he is accustomed to, he finished fourth by a little more than two lengths, Faucheux said.
However, Chubilicious is returning to a track he likes, as he will run in the 94th Thanksgiving Handicap on Thursday at the Fair Grounds. He finished second in last year's race to Yawkey's Warrior, whom Faucheux said was “just a super horse who was training really good.”
Yawkey's Warrior, who was trained by New Orleanian Al Stall, isn't in the $75,000 race this time. Faucheux said that doesn't mean it will be easier.
“There's a lot of speed in it this year,” Faucheux said. “Steve Asmussen will have his horse ready to fire, Al has another good horse in this race, and Hugh Robertson's horse might be the one to keep an eye on.”
Chubilicious is the 8-1 fourth favorite in a field of 10. Asmussen-trained Switzerland is the 3-1 favorite. C Z Rocket, trained by Stall, is next at 5-2, followed by Robertson's Wynn Time at 7-2.
“We're hoping the speed goes to the front, and we can stay close and that things will work out our way,” Fauxcheux said. “He's a very consistent horse. Unless there's an unforeseen obstacle, he really runs his race every time. And, that's what we expect out of him Thursday.”
Before the race in Seoul, Chubilicious was on a roll of sorts. He was sixth in the Hockessin Stakes at Delaware Park on July 14. However, that was after he won the Mr. Pospector Stakes at Monmouth Park and was second in the John J. Reilly at Monmouth.
That came after two second-place performances at the Fair Grounds — in the Duncan F. Kenner Stakes on Road to the Derby Kickoff Day on Jan. 13 and in last year's Thanksgiving Handicap.
He entered the latter having won three consecutive stakes at Monmouth between May 2016 and July 2017.
Chubilicious, however, is now age 7. That's a big part of why this race is important, Faucheux said.
“Horses start to tail off at 7, and he will be 8 after the first of the year,” he said. “But there isn't much signs of (showing down). He made the 16-hour trip from Seoul (with a stopover in Alaska) in good shape, and he has trained well.
“We feel like he's just as good as ever. He's sound, he's fit, he's happy and he's wanting to run.”
Chubilicious likes to run just off leaders' pace, then overtake them down the stretch. However, he is not a tall, super horse who can come blazing from far back.
“That's what got us beat in South Korea,” Faucheux said. “He was just too far back.”
Switzerland has sandwiched a stakes win at Laurel Park in September between two fifth-place finishes. However, before that, he had a four-race winning streak, inculding the Maryland Spint Stakes at Pimilico in May.
Lightly raced CZ Rocket is coming off fourth-place finishes in the Ack Ack at Churchill Downs on Sept. 29 and the Forego at Saratoga. In June, he won the Kelly's Landing Overnight after winning two allowance races.
However, Faucheux is leery of Wynn Time. Wynn Time, a 4-year-old gelding, won five of six races before a second in the Hot Springs in March and a third in the Grade III Count Fleet Sprint Stakes in April, both at Oaklawn.
“He's been on a layoff,” Faucheux said. “He's still a young horse. If he comes back to form, he could be the horse to beat.”