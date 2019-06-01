After a sweltering Thursday batting practice spent trying to pelt the Tabasco sign beyond the left field fence at Alex Box Stadium, Brant Blaylock sought to eat some seafood with his future opponent.

That's what you do when you find yourself in Louisiana for the NCAA regionals, isn't it? Especially if you'd spent the previous summer trying to hit more home runs than LSU catcher Saul Garza during batting practice sessions on the NJCAA National Baseball team.

For two weeks in Tyler, Texas, and Wichita, Kansas, last July and August, the two junior college all-stars toured the burning hot turf fields of the American heartland, playing against some of the top amateur talent in the country.

"It was a really good time," said Blaylock, who set a school-record 18 home runs at Northwest Mississippi Community College in 2018 before transferring to Southern Miss. "Just a bunch of good baseball players hanging out together and having fun for a couple weeks. I love that guy (Garza). He's a great guy, great baseball player."

Garza actually was listed as an infielder on the NJCAA national team, although he was fresh off a 2017 season where he batted .378 with 23 home runs as a catcher for Howard (Texas) College and was selected to the NJCAA Division I All-Region Team.

The duo powered the JUCO squad all the way to the National Baseball Congress World Series, with the 6-foot-3, 229-pound Garza hitting a home run against a team from San Antonio along the way.

Blaylock himself batted .280 with four RBIs in their six games in Wichita.

But how did those dust-scuffling batting practice derbies end up?

"Pretty sure he beat me most of the time," Blaylock said. "He's got some good juice. He's one of the biggest dudes you'll ever see. But he's as nice as can be. Really great teammate."

Now the former teammates stand in each other's way in the NCAA tournament, with No. 1-seeded LSU and No. 3 Southern Miss facing off at 6 p.m. Saturday in the winner's bracket of the Baton Rouge regional.

"(Blaylock's) really excited," Garza said. "They have a great ball club too."

The winner goes to the 8 p.m. championship round game Sunday that they'd always hoped they'd reach back in those summer days in Texas and Kansas.

The other has to fight their way back in an elimination game at 2 p.m. against Arizona State, which pummeled No. 4 Stony Brook 13-5 in the loser's bracket game Saturday.

For Blaylock, it will be a return to raucous night crowds of Alex Box Stadium — a postseason mecca that drew 10,402 fans in LSU's 17-3 win over Stony Brook on Friday night.

As a freshman at Mississippi State in 2017, Blaylock watched from the visiting dugout as LSU swept the Bulldogs in the super regional on its way to its 18th College World Series appearance.

"They're going to have their crowd with them," said Blaylock, who didn't play in that super regional for Mississippi State, but appeared in 26 games and hit .193 before transferring to Northwest Mississippi. "When you get ready to play them, you've got to be ready to go. We're really excited for that."

Blaylock found an increased role with Southern Miss this season, where he has played in 43 games in the outfield, batting .211 with a home run and 21 RBIs.

Blaylock (1-1, 4.15 ERA), a right-handed junior, has pitched 13 innings out of the bullpen. He last appeared in the Conference USA tournament in a 10-5 win over Marshall on May 23, in which he pitched two innings and earned the win with two earned runs on one hit, two walks and three strikeouts.

And although Blaylock didn't appear in Southern Miss' 15-3 win over Arizona State on Friday, there's always the possibility he could be called upon Saturday night and face his former teammate.

Garza, who was named to the SEC All-Tournament team, was 2 for 4 with a double that drove in three runs in LSU's win over Stony Brook.

Just how do you pitch to Garza?

"I guess you've just got to spin him and hope he doesn't hit it over the scoreboard," Blaylock said. "Other than that, I guess you just toss it up there and hope he doesn't send it deep."