Well, 2022 in the local bowling world isn’t getting off to quite the start we expected.
Or, maybe we should have expected it.
The high school bowling season in Baton Rouge kicked off Monday, although the schedule got a lot smaller by the time things kicked off.
As of Monday morning, four Baton Rouge area matches were off the books and were rescheduled. McKinley and Belaire's early matches were postponed Monday with those schools going to virtual learning this week and Sunday on Central’s bowling Facebook page it was announced the Central boys and girls matches against St. Amant were also postponed.
The Central boys and girls were the state runners-up last season as the girls put on an amazing performance in the playoffs that saw them push Archbishop Chapelle to the final game of the championship match.
With just All-Star in Baton Rouge and Premier in Gonzales hosting high school matches in this area, there is going to be high school bowling most Mondays through Thursdays (especially at All-Star) with matches set to begin at 3:35 p.m. Scheduling will be a bit tedious and if there are a lot of postponements, there may be a lot of bowling later in the season.
And, I’m very happy to see that the Baton Rouge-NOLA matches will be back this season and like we suggested, this time at AMF Lanes in Kenner on Thursday, Feb. 24. Dutchtown will face Brother Martin, Catholic will meet Jesuit, St. Amant will play Rummel and Denham Springs will be against Holy Cross.
The season ends in early March and for the first time, part of the playoffs will take place in northwest Louisiana at Holiday Lanes in Bossier City. The other boys’ site will be AMF Kenner. The girl’s early rounds will be at Premier Acadiana. The state championships will be decided March 31 (team) and April 1 (singles) at All-Star Lanes in Baton Rouge.
Defending champions, Brother Martin and Chapelle, will get their seasons started in the NOLA region later this week.
City tournament
Well, maybe it just wasn’t the right time for a city tournament or maybe now that it has been gone for a couple of years, people found it just wasn’t that important any more.
I don’t know. The dates were bad for me personally, but I can’t speak for every one else. In the end the adult portion of the city championships was canceled, postponed or however you want to classify it, but the junior event did roll its first sessions this past weekend.
A question I’ve always wondered is do you have to have a team, doubles and singles events to make up a city championship. Is that a USBC requirement type of thing? It sure seems like since the pandemic that doubles and singles events have really gotten extremely popular in south Louisiana, and I’m just wondering if the association might want to just conduct a rousing doubles and/or singles event that might draw some entries.
Maybe take team to a trio event like the Anchor Lady or a couple of NOLA events.
Pattern mania
There are many different oil patterns for lanes but I have to give props to Justin Veitch of Kenner for winning a 12-game sweeper on New Year’s Day that featured a different sport pattern on each of the 24 lanes at Spanish Trail Lanes in Gautier, Mississippi. Veitch rolled 2,387 which is 13 pins under a 200 average.
It was a case of taking advantage of the good pairs and surviving the patterns on other lanes.
PBA TV starts
Television for the PBA Tour 2022 starts on Jan. 22 with the Players Championship East and South Finals. More telecasts are on Jan. 23 and 24, all on FS1. The Players Championship Finals is in prime time on Jan. 29 on FS1 from Bowlero Euless in Texas.
Back with you on Jan. 25. Until then good luck and good bowling.