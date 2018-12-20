Fantasy Football: Week 16 TE rankings

The top scoring tight ends in fantasy this season — Travis Kelce and George Kittle — haven't disappointed in the playoffs. Kittle's ridiculous 210-yard effort in the opening round has kept him as the top postseason producer at his position, even after a quiet 55-yard encore while teammate Garrett Celek's 61-yard, 1-TD outing paced his entire position last week.
Kelce, the most consistent player at his position this year, followed up his 77 yards and a score two weeks ago with a more modest 61 yards vs. the Chargers.
Conversely, two of fantasy's more disappointing tight ends this season could save their best for last.
Evan Engram's sophomore campaign, mired by injuries, drops and feeble QB play, has posted his two highest yardage totals — 77 and 75 yards — over his past two games, both without Odell Beckham. Engram has commanded 17 combined targets over that stretch, when he's been TE5 despite not finding the end zone, which he's done only twice this season.
Rob Gronkowski has been even more frustrating considering owners likely spent at least a second-rounder on the future Hall of Famer who'd finished first overall — by a wide margin — in each of his previous four seasons consisting of at least 14 starts (2017, 2015, 2014 and 2011).
The best Gronk can do in this injury-riddled season is make 13 appearances, so perhaps we shouldn't be too surprised that he's "only" TE8 entering fantasy Championship Week. However, the fact that he's TE3 so far in the playoffs, which opened vs. Miami with his best game since Week 1 (fortunately for his owners fantasy doesn't count missed tackles). And if history is any indication, Gronk could punctuate this season Sunday vs. the Bills, his hometown team against whom he's absolutely dominated with 12 TDs and 1,070 yards in 14 career games.
1. Travis Kelce, Chiefs at Seahawks
2. Zach Ertz, Eagles vs. Texans
3. Rob Gronkowski, Patriots vs. Bills
4. Jared Cook, Raiders vs. Broncos
5. George Kittle, 49ers vs. Bears
6. Eric Ebron, Colts vs. Giants
7. Evan Engram, Giants at Colts
8. Trey Burton, Bears at 49ers
9. David Njoku, Browns vs. Bengals
10. Cameron Brate, Bucs at Cowboys
11. Kyle Rudolph, Vikings at Lions
12. Austin Hooper, Falcons at Panthers
13. Chris Herndon, Jets vs. Packers
14. Jimmy Graham, Packers at Jets
15. Vance McDonald, Steelers at Saints
16. Ben Watson, Saints vs. Steelers
17. C.J. Uzomah, Bengals at Browns
18. Jordan Thomas, Texans at Eagles
19. Ian Thomas, Panthers vs. Falcons
20. Antonio Gates, Chargers vs. Ravens
21. Mark Andrews, Ravens at Chargers
22. Anthony Firkser, Titans vs. Washington
23. Dallas Goedert, Eagles vs. Texans
24. Gerald Everett, Rams at Cardinals
25. Vernon Davis, Washington at Titans
Visit ProFootballWeekly.com | View Latest E-Edition