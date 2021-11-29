The Deep South Scratch Shootout and its huge prize fund was held over the weekend at Four Seasons in Alexandria and a big $10,000 check is coming back to Baton Rouge with bowler Jacob Garretson.
Garretson won the best-of-three match against Joseph King, Jr., of Alexandria, two games to none to win the major portion of what is believed to be the biggest total prize fund ($50,000) for a single scratch event other than a PBA or PWBA event ever in the state.
Garretson took advantage of some carry issues by King in the latter part of the first game of the championship match and won the opener, 215-182. The tournament was decided early in the second game when Garretson opened with three strikes and King went spare, strike, open.
Other than a single pin leave, Garretson continued to strike and was on a 279 max score pace and when King failed to strike on his first ball in the ninth frame, the game was conceded as he had clinched the winning point.
Garretson and King had to survive a best-of-three bracket advancement from a field of 64 that qualified through four-game rounds on Friday and Saturday. Garretson had to win six matches and get through the probably tougher side of the bracket to win the title.
Even more to this story is that the champion was actually called into work on Saturday and didn’t get to Alexandria to bowl until the last qualifying shift in the evening. He advanced as the 64th and last qualifier with a four-game total of 876.
So, Sunday morning, he had to face top qualifier Mykel Holliman from the Memphis area, who had posted a 300 game and 1,038 for four games. Garretson knocked the 2019 PBA Rookie of the Year out and then proceeded to beat the most recent Sue Braud BR Singles winner Justin Bui in the next round.
And the wins kept coming until he reached the finals.
Garretson said on Facebook the right-hander used one main ball the entire event, the Hammer Obsession Tour.
Garretson, by the way, was the first official state high school singles champion in 2014 and in 2015, while his Central High School team lost in the state team finals. He also was named bowling’s Star of Stars by The Advocate for his high school bowling.
The tournament drew 192 entries and reports seemed to indicate from a management standpoint from several bowlers it was a success. Guaranteeing that much money meant obviously a lot of added money had to be covered by the center, the group putting it on and sponsors, but it sounds like there is apparently no hesitation to go again next year and there are reports of some other events in Alexandria in the future.
It’s a start and will this debut event draw more bowlers as word gets around? We’ll see.
Passing of a legend
It was wonderful to see the tributes this past weekend on the passing of PBA superstar and legend Mark Roth.
Roth, one of the all-time greats on the Professional Bowlers Association Tour, had been battling with various health issues for the past few years and had recovered from heart attacks in 2009 and again in 2019.
Roth dominated the PBA Tour in the 1970s, and is famous for boosting the modern power game with his powerful cranking release. He is credited for revolutionizing the sport and inspired a generation of bowlers with his hard-throwing style.
December BR tourney
The December Sue Braud BR Singles event will be Saturday and Sunday at All-Star Lanes in Baton Rouge. This will be the second go for the event at its new home and we’ll see how the entries are following up on the August event.
Sumner Taylor is running the Friday night event this time in a 7 p.m. sweeper that will also have a final round of competition after a qualifying set so that should make it more interesting as well.
Back with you in two weeks on Dec. 14. Until then, good luck and good bowling.