There was nowhere else to look but in the mirror for Southeastern Louisiana coach Frank Scelfo.
The Lions (2-4, 2-2 in SLC) had a chance to make a statement in the Southland Conference race and after a good start, fell apart in a 52-34 loss to Incarnate Word amidst turnovers, penalties, sacks and explosive plays by the Cardinals.
“It falls 100 percent on me,” Scelfo said. “I take full responsibility for any, and all, mistakes, to make sure all those things are done right.
“When you put everything in a nutshell, they did a great job preparing their players for the game in all three aspects. They outcoached us across the board. Their coach did a better job than I did preparing the team, their coordinators did a better job than our coordinators and it showed during the course of the game.”
The Lions can bounce back this week when it plays host to Houston Baptist (1-4, 0-3) in the school’s homecoming game at 4 p.m. Saturday.
SLU was up 14-3 when UIW went on a 28-7 run and took control. Lions quarterback Chason Virgil threw a pick-6 from the Cardinals 31-yard line to put the home team up for good. Southeastern’s defense allowed 621 yards despite holding the Cardinals to one third-down conversion in 10 tries.
An inability to contain freshman quarterback Jon Copeland was the problem. He passed for 411 yards and three TDs, improvising after escaping the pocket, despite being sacked five times.
“We had way too many explosive plays on first and second down,” Scelfo said. “The kids played hard; I don’t think we played smart, which led to the explosive plays.”
NUNEZ QUESTIONABLE
Quarterback Lorenzo Nunez did not make the trip to Incarnate Word and is questionable for Saturday, Scelfo said. Nunez had “dehydration issues" and will be a “game-time decision," Scelfo said.
Nunez is the Lions' change of pace quarterback to provide running skills in a Wildcat set. He also plays running back and wide receiver depending on the situation.
“I don’t know how much it hurt us (not having him),” Scelfo said. “You want him out there. But somebody has to step up.”
STRUGGLE AT THE TOP
Virgil continues to lead the conference in passing yards per game but also continues to struggle with turnovers. Besides the pick-6, he fumbled the ball into the Lions end zone and UIW recovered for a touchdown. It’s the second consecutive game that has happened to Virgil.
Virgil has completed 149 of 236 passes (63.1) for 1,841 yards and 11 TDs, tied for second in the league. He’s topped 300 yards in five of the Lions’ six games, but has thrown eight interceptions. Scelfo said he’s not worried about Virgil’s confidence.
“You always wonder about that,” he said. “We always say you chose this position, it didn’t choose you; be prepared. Got to be prepared for tough times. You have to have a short memory no matter what happens, good or bad. You have to learn and grow from both. I think he will.”
MORE FLAGS
The Lions continue to be plagued with penalties, committing 10 for 90 yards, and are last in the conference with 68 for 569 yards. Scelfo said he saw a slight improvement beyond the numbers.
“We did go down a little bit but it’s not enough,” Scelfo said. “Pre-snap and flagrant penalties, those bother me. We’re going to take those guys out of the game. If you are focused on them, you can eliminate them. Penalties are a part of the game; you don’t want them to dictate the game and that’s what’s been happening.”