AUGUSTA, Ga. — A trip to the British Open always has been on my bucket list.
I felt like I got there Saturday while at the Masters.
British Isles-like temperatures in the low 50s. Bone-chilling winds. Gray clouds scudding over the proverbial dogwoods and pines.
Did someone move Augusta National Golf Club from its ancestral plot near the Savannah River to somewhere off the Firth of Forth?
Once I played a February round in conditions like this on a golf course called The Tribute north of Dallas, where world No. 1 and Masters leader Scottie Scheffler is from. It’s a delightful collection of replicas of some of the best holes from the British Isles. Nos. 1 and 18 from St. Andrews plus the Road Hole 17th, the Postage Stamp from Troon, etc.
I remember speaking to the guy manning the pro shop, who was Scottish, telling him how much I felt like I was in Scotland.
“Aye,” he said. “It’s quite authentic.”
This was equally authentic, laddie.
Hark! Do I hear bagpipes above the chattering teeth? No, it’s just the groans of golfers checking out the leaderboard as they try to chase down Scheffler.
The patrons — usually so giddy to be here despite taking out a second mortgage to buy tickets on the secondary market — seemed a bit miserable. So did the players. By the looks of him, there were times when I thought Justin Thomas might have been grateful if someone had set his shoes on fire.
The Masters is supposed to be a rite of spring, all blooming flowers and warm breezes. It signals that winter is over and summer’s sizzle is still blessedly a ways off.
But this year the flowers peaked early, leaving Augusta National a bit washed out compared to last year’s tournament, which looked stunning and played out in much more seasonal conditions. You know the urban legend about how they ice the azaleas here so that they bloom on cue for the tournament? Well, this week Mother Nature proved that she — not the green-jacketed crowd — is in charge of the flora and fauna.
No, the players weren’t able to skate across Rae’s Creek or use the steep face of the 10th fairway as a ski slope, but when you spend hours out in these elements it takes a toll. Certainly Tiger Woods’ putter went into a deep freeze with four three putts and a four putt, putting to rest any fanciful hopes that he could pull off a miracle win after a 6-over par 78 left him 16 strokes back.
After his 1 under 71, truly a fine round in these conditions, I asked Australian Marc Leishman if this felt more like the Open Championship than the Masters tournament.
“Temperature-wise, definitely,” said Leishman, who will defend his title in two weeks in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with fellow Aussie Cameron Smith, Scheffler's closest pursuer. “But I’ve never worn this many layers at the Open before. I’ve got five layers on. And I never even thought about taking any of them off.
“I feel like the Michelin man at the moment.”
This has been a Masters week of wild weather extremes. Sunny and pleasant to start. Ark-building weather on Tuesday and Wednesday with nearly 2½ inches of rain. A Scottish-type mist as thick as Sean Connery's accent that dampened the honorary starters Thursday morning. Not that it stopped 86-year-young Gary Player from giving a forceful leg kick after smacking his drive.
Thursday turned beautiful, but Friday it was like the devil came down to Georgia and brought an evil wind with him. Enough wind to blow cones out of the pines and send tiny waves breaking out of the pond on 16 all over Verne Lundquist (not really).
Saturday was even colder and just as windy. Moving day was bring-a-hot-water-bottle-to-work day. I half-expected to see chain-smoking people in ties and trenchcoats like in those old black-and-white photos from the Masters’ early days in the 1930s, when the tournament was played in March.
They say Sunday will be better. Maybe only the trees will shiver from the roars of the patrons watching the players take their best swings at earning a life-altering green jacket.
At this point, it's a thin coterie of contenders. Only seven players are under par and just two — Smith and first-round leader Sungjae Im — have even a reasonable chance of running Scheffler down. Smith is three back, Im is five. After that, someone like Shane Lowry (seven back) or Thomas (eight behind) is going to have to go all 1986 Jack Nicklaus and have Scheffler falter — or at least stand still — to have a chance.
Scheffler, who once led by six midway through Saturday's round, opened the door a crack by bogeying four of his last seven holes offset by two birdies. That included a wild 5 at the par-4 18th when his tee shot wound up under a bush (his ball couldn't be found for a nervy minute or two) before he took a stroke and a drop and hammered a 3-iron just over the green, an incredible recovery.
Now that we're all recovered, thawed out and prepped for the finish, let's pull for a little traditional drama on Sunday. After a Saturday that felt like the British Open, it would be quite nice to wrap up with a final round that feels like the Masters.