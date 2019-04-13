Breaking down what you need to know on the final day of the 83rd Masters:
Leading: British Open champion Francesco Molinari at 13-under par 203 after a third-round 6 under 66.
Lurking: Four-time Masters champion Tiger Woods and Tony Finau. Both are at 11 under after Woods shot a 67 and Finau shot a 64.
Louisiana ties: Defending Masters champion Patrick Reed shot a 74 and is at 1 over 217, tied for 47th. Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson, with Lafayette native Ted Scott on the bag, shot a 67 and is tied for 20th at 5 under 211.
Shot of the day: Molinari hit his tee shot on the par-3 12th hole to four inches right of the hole, setting up a tap-in birdie. It was the first of four straight birdies that allowed Molinari to seize the lead.
How’s the weather: Ominous. A storm front is expected to begin moving into Augusta at about 2 p.m., around the same time as the final group should be wrapping up. That storm front prompted the unprecedented move of sending players off the No. 1 and No. 10 tees and moving up tee times by about 90 minutes, starting at 6:30 a.m. CDT. Winds are expected to blow 15-20 mph by mid morning.
Seeking history: Woods is trying to become only the second man to win five green jackets behind six-time winner Jack Nicklaus, breaking a tie with Arnold Palmer. It would be his 15th major and first since the 2008 U.S. Open.
Big payday: The winner will receive $2.07 million from the $11.5 million total purse. The Masters prize money in 2018 was $1.98 million for first place and $11 million total.
Watch the Masters: TV and online coverage (all times CDT)
6:30 a.m.-1 p.m. – Featured groups, Masters.com
6:30 a.m. – Aaron Wise, Marc Leishman, Si Woo Kim
7:25 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm
8:20 a.m. – Francesco Molinari, Tony Finau, Tiger Woods
6:40 a.m.-1 p.m. – Amen Corner Live, Masters.com
7:40 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Holes Nos. 15 and 16, Masters.com
8 a.m.-1 p.m. – Final round coverage: CBS, Masters.com
1 p.m. – Green jacket ceremony, Masters.com