Tiger Woods hits from the gallery along the 11th fairway during the third round of the Masters golf tournament Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

 Photo by Curtis Compton, Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP

Breaking down what you need to know on the final day of the 83rd Masters:

Leading: British Open champion Francesco Molinari at 13-under par 203 after a third-round 6 under 66.

Lurking: Four-time Masters champion Tiger Woods and Tony Finau. Both are at 11 under after Woods shot a 67 and Finau shot a 64.

Louisiana ties: Defending Masters champion Patrick Reed shot a 74 and is at 1 over 217, tied for 47th. Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson, with Lafayette native Ted Scott on the bag, shot a 67 and is tied for 20th at 5 under 211.

Shot of the day: Molinari hit his tee shot on the par-3 12th hole to four inches right of the hole, setting up a tap-in birdie. It was the first of four straight birdies that allowed Molinari to seize the lead.

How’s the weather: Ominous. A storm front is expected to begin moving into Augusta at about 2 p.m., around the same time as the final group should be wrapping up. That storm front prompted the unprecedented move of sending players off the No. 1 and No. 10 tees and moving up tee times by about 90 minutes, starting at 6:30 a.m. CDT. Winds are expected to blow 15-20 mph by mid morning.

Seeking history: Woods is trying to become only the second man to win five green jackets behind six-time winner Jack Nicklaus, breaking a tie with Arnold Palmer. It would be his 15th major and first since the 2008 U.S. Open.

Big payday: The winner will receive $2.07 million from the $11.5 million total purse. The Masters prize money in 2018 was $1.98 million for first place and $11 million total.

Watch the Masters: TV and online coverage (all times CDT)

6:30 a.m.-1 p.m. – Featured groups, Masters.com

     6:30 a.m. – Aaron Wise, Marc Leishman, Si Woo Kim

     7:25 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm

     8:20 a.m. – Francesco Molinari, Tony Finau, Tiger Woods

6:40 a.m.-1 p.m. – Amen Corner Live, Masters.com

7:40 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Holes Nos. 15 and 16, Masters.com

8 a.m.-1 p.m. – Final round coverage: CBS, Masters.com

1 p.m. – Green jacket ceremony, Masters.com

