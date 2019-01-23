Southeastern Louisiana keeps adding to its 2019 signing class, announcing four players Wednesday who are enrolled for the spring semester and eligible for spring practice.
Arkansas transfer quarterback Cole Kelley and Western Kentucky transfer wide receiver Anthony Spurlock will join offensive lineman Jalen Bell and tight end Matt DeBlaiso, both junior college signees, on the Lions squad.
Spurlock will have four seasons of eligibility and the others two each.
Kelley, who is 6-foot-7 and 260 pounds, is a Teurlings Catholic grad who signed with Arkansas in 2016. He gives the Lions three quarterbacks in the position room with returning starter Chason Virgil and freshman recruit Mason Schucker.
Kelley’s arrival will allow former Lions quarterback Lorenzo Nunez to make the full-time switch to wide receiver.
Kelley didn’t play last season but saw extensive action as a redshirt freshman in 2017, earning SEC Freshman of the Week honors in directing the Razorbacks to a 38-37 victory at Ole Miss. Kelley completed 19 of 30 passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns, and also ran for a 15-yard score, rallying the Hogs from a 24-point deficit.
For the 2017 season, Kelley started four of nine games and completed 87 of 151 passes for 1,038 yards and eight TDs with four interceptions. He also ran for two scores.
“He’s got SEC experience which is always a positive,” SLU coach Frank Scelfo said. “He’s highly competitive and fits the profile of what we’re looking for with a Louisiana background. Any time you create competition you make people raise the level of their game and that’s what is going to happen.”
Spurlock (6-1, 160) signed with Western Kentucky last year and redshirted after helping Karr to back-to-back Class 3A state titles in 2016-17. He caught 23 passes for 574 yards and six TDs in the 2017 regular season.
“He was a leader on that Karr team,” Scelfo said. “We’re looking for him to make an impact right away.”
Bell (6-5, 350) is from Copiah-Lincoln Community College and played at Amory (Miss.) High School. He was a second team NJCAA All-American as Co-Lin earned a playoff berth. He can play guard or tackle, Scelfo said.
“We feel like he’s a guy who has the physical qualities to allow him to come in and compete for a job right away,” Scelfo said. “It might be better to keep him at guard and move somebody else to tackle, or put him at tackle and move someone to guard. Spring is the time we can mix and match, especially guys up front.”
DeBlaiso (6-4, 235) is from Seaford, New York, by way of Nassau Community College who caught 13 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown last year. He will team with Southland All-Conference tight end Bransen Schwebel to make the position more diverse.
“He’s more of a receiving type tight end and provides depth,” Schelfo said. “He’s complement to Bransen, who is a big physical presence. DeBlaiso isn’t as big but runs well and has good hands. He’s more of a threat down the field.”
SLU’s signing class sits at 27, leaving the Lions three more scholarships available for the signing period which begins Feb. 6.
“I’m hoping to get them all but maybe leave a couple open for transfers,” Scelfo said. “We’ve got some targeted positions we’re still recruiting we feel we need to strengthen and get more depth.”
Spring practice update
Southeastern has solidified its spring practice schedule, which begins March 12. The Lions will practice at 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. Saturdays, leading to the spring game at 2 p.m. April 13.
It will be the second spring practice for Scelfo, who has added defensive coordinator Lance Guidry and defensive line coach Raymond Monica to his staff.