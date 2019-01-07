The 2019 high school bowling season begins Wednesday with Jamboree exhibitions at Premier, Circle and All-Star Lanes in Baton Rouge and Tangi Lanes in Hammond and on Thursday for the New Orleans districts (AMF All-Star in Kenner, Bowling USA in Slidell and Westside in Harvey), with more jamboree action also in Hammond.
The season, that will feature new power rankings and a completely new one division, no-split playoff system, begins in almost all parts of the state next Monday. All three Baton Rouge houses will host matches at 3:30 p.m.
At Circle, BOYS: Catholic-Belaire; McKinley-Zachary; Tara-Istrouma; Madison Prep-Glen Oaks. GIRLS: St. Joseph’s-McKinley. At All-Star, BOYS: Dutchtown-Central; East Ascension-Denham Springs; St. Amant-Baton Rouge; Lee-U High; Woodlawn-Runnels. GIRLS: Denham Springs-Central; St. Amant-East Ascension. At Premier, BOYS: Lutcher-Donaldsonville; St. Michael’s-St. James. GIRLS: St. Michael’s-Lutcher.
In New Orleans: At Westside, BOYS: Holy Cross-Shaw. At All-Star Kenner: Chalmette-Holy Rosary; Crescent City Christian-Kenner Discovery (Boys/Girls); BOYS: Jesuit-Rummel; Brother Martin-St. Augustine; Pearl River-Bonnabel; GIRLS: Chalmette-Chapell; Academy of Our Lady-Mount Carmel.
With only one girls district in Baton Rouge, and with that also happening in many parts of the state, it will be interesting to see how the 16 girls teams that go to playoffs will shake out. East Ascension will have to be considered a very early favorite. On the boys side, look for the teams that have been there in the past, like Catholic, EA, Dutchtown and St. Amant. All are expected to be strong again. Central could certainly be a player this year, and who knows who will be there in that final 32.
In New Orleans, the Brother Martin Crusaders won the open title in 2015, 2016, 2018 and could become the first four-time champ since the Denham Springs girls won the first four official titles back in 2005-08. The Lafayette girls (2009, '10, '12) are the only other team to have won three state crowns. It would be hard to see them not back at All-Star Lanes on championship day in April. Senior Cody Schaffer, winner of two major state titles this past summer at the Baton Rouge house, posted an 803 series (300-203-300) on Dec. 29 in the junior-senior league at AMF All-Star in Kenner.
Christmas tourneys
The seven tournaments of Christmas turned out to be another good event at All-Star Lanes here in Baton Rouge. Here are some of the results:
• Baker doubles: Brock LeBlanc and Mike Phillips won the $270 first prize with a score of 1,417. Sumner Taylor and Justin Bui were second with 1,411 ($130) and that was also high scratch ($120).
• No-tap doubles (Dec. 30): Whitney Ledet and Becca May rolled 2,297 to take the $260 first prize with Taylor and Bui second at 2,227 for $190. Chad Conard and Summers were third (2,217, $140).
The Dec. 23 No-Tap Doubles was won by Bui and Tyler Wright with 2,253 for $230 and Bui and Gregory Snee took second at 2,225 for $170.
• No-tap singles: John Montgomery won the $265 for both scratch and handicap total of 1,164. Derek Michael won $100 for second with 1,145. Lynette Wilks was the women’s winner (1,014, $50).
• No-tap eliminator: Alec Tull took the $200 top prize with Conard second for $100 and Brian Yoches and Summers each getting $50 for the third.
• Low ball: This is exactly what it sounds like, and Gregory Snee had low score of 266 for $70. Jackie Coward won the women’s division with 328 ($40).
• Crazy Christmas: Summers took the $160 top prize with 1,061 in the four different format event with Brock LeBlanc second (1,046, $110) and Austin Bertrand third. Becca May with 956 won the women’s division for $80.
PBA season really begins
After the PBA Clash, the season began for real Sunday with Bill O’Neill winning the Hall of Fame event in Arlington, Texas. This Sunday’s TV show will be from Shawnee, Oklahoma, for the Oklahoma Open at 10 a.m. on FS1. Also there will be the finals of the Mark Roth-Marshall Holman Doubles that will be shown at noon Jan. 20 on FS1.
And now this. A new “Go Bowling Free America” promotion by GoBowling.com will reward PBA fans with a free game of bowling at any participating Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America bowling center if a PBA player rolls a 300 game during a Fox or FS1 telecast of any Go Bowling! PBA Tour final in 2019. To obtain the free game of bowling coupon in the event of a perfect game on TV, fans must pre-register at www.gobowling.com/BowlFreeAmerica.
Lots of great scores in the honor roll, so check them out and we will be back in two weeks on Jan. 22. Until then, good luck and good bowling.