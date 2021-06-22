Editor's note: This is the ninth in a series of stories on the 2020 inductees to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies are June 26 in Natchitoches.
When A&E Network officials approached Phil Robertson about creating a reality show in which he and his Louisiana family would star, he agreed on one condition.
“I informed the A&E people that I would not be available for filming during duck season. I didn’t care if they were paying $50 million,” Robertson said while stroking his signature beard and cradling a shotgun. “They said, ‘You’re not going to budge? I said, ‘No.’ ”
Duck Dynasty might have made the Robertson family famous in mainstream America, but the Robertsons have long been celebrities among hunters for their duck calls, hunting videos and TV hunting shows.
Long before his rise to Duck Dynasty fame, Robertson was a quarterback at Louisiana Tech in the late 1960s, where he and future Pro Football Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw were competing for the starting job.
Robertson said he was more interested in answering the call of the wild rather than the call of cheering fans in a stadium.
He has often repeated a conversation he remembers having with Bradshaw.
“I said, 'Bradshaw, here's the deal. You're a big strong kid, you've got a strong arm and you want to play in the NFL and you want to play football,” Phil recalled. “He said, 'That's right.'
“I said, 'I'm going after the ducks full time. I'd rather hunt ducks than have large violent men stomp me in the dirt. … You go for it and I'll see you later.' "
That decision helped Robertson gain a spot in the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame with the 2020 class that will be inducted Saturday night in Natchitoches.
Robertson designed the first of his famous series of calls in 1972, and he and his wife, “Miss Kay,” and their four sons Al, Willie, Jase and Jep have built an outdoors empire around it from their West Monroe headquarters in the decades since.
Phil, who blows his Duck Commander calls with the same passion as a master trumpeter, perfected his mallard music as a young man after leaving Louisiana Tech.
Jase explained how the empire began: “Dad was hunting on the (Arkansas-Louisiana) state line at Moss Lake in 1972 when his buddy told him he ought to manufacture the call because the ducks like them so much.
“He told dad, ‘You don’t just call the ducks; you command them.’ That’s where the Duck Commander started.”
Robertson said his friends and Miss Kay were pensive about his entrepreneurial plan in 1972 to build and sell duck calls.
“I told them we’d just fish out of the Ouachita River until the duck call thing got going,” Phil said. “Kay said, ‘We may starve to death.’ I was getting 30 cents a pound for buffalo and goo and a dollar a pound for catfish.”
Phil manufactured 500 to 600 calls that first year in 1972. At the peak of the Duck Dynasty craze, the company was selling more than 1 million calls a year.
The original wooden instrument with a cedar insert is still made, though the company has added colorful plastic calls to the repertoire.
Robertson, who is an evangelist and best-selling author, has loved the outdoors his whole life, beginning as a child in the 1950s at his parents’ home in Caddo Parish near Moon Lake.
“When I was little I’d stare in the creek and watch the little crawfish or tadpoles swim by,” he said. “I’d lay on the bank and study them hours at a time.
"I’d look for animal tracks. There have been a lot of meals that the outdoors has provided for me.”