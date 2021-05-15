HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana senior quarterback Cole Kelley was named the Stats Perform FCS Walter Payton Award winner on Saturday.
Kelley is 34th recipient of the Payton Award, given to the best offensive player in the FCS and named for the legendary Chicago Bears running back who played at Jackson State.
Kelley is the third Payton Award recipient from the Southland Conference, joining Stephen F. Austin’s Jeremy Moses in 2010 and Sam Houston’s Jeremiah Briscoe in 2016 and '17. Other notable past recipients of the Heisman of the FCS include Steve McNair, Tony Romo, Brian Westbrook, Jimmy Garoppolo, Cooper Kupp and Trey Lance.
“This is a great honor not just for Cole, but our entire program and our university,” Southeastern coach Frank Scelfo said. “Cole's statistics speak for themselves and I'll put his numbers against anybody's in the country. But to understand his real value to our program, you have to go beyond the box score. It's Cole's leadership and command of the locker room, the way he's developed those traits is what has allowed him to develop into such a special player and someone who deserves to win the Walter Payton Award.”
Kelley edged Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere for the honor, finishing with 137 points to 131 for Barriere. Sacred Heart running back Julius Chestnut was third with 84 points.
Kelley came to Hammond after starting his collegiate career at Arkansas. Saturday’s announcement was the culmination of a long journey for Kelley.
“It was surreal and I got goosebumps when I heard my name announced,” Kelley said. “I was thinking about how many people helped me get to this point, especially my family and all my coaches. I wouldn’t have made it to this point without all the support from (coach) Scelfo and (offensive coordinator Greg) Stevens.”
Kelley also was quick to credit his teammates.
“This is really an award our whole offense and whole team can share in,” he said. “I’m just the guy who gets everyone the ball. Our offensive line, wide receivers, tight ends and running backs all deserve a piece of this award.”
Kelley will return to close out his collegiate career in the fall, as the 2021 season is just more than three months away. Southeastern hosts North Alabama on Sept. 4 at Strawberry Stadium to open the campaign.
“I’ve been watching the playoffs this spring and feel like we can play with anybody in the country,” Kelley said. “We want to win the national championship. Our first step is the Southland Conference championship, but we want to compete on the national stage.”