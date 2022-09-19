After a season in which the Southern University women’s bowling team came with in an eyelash of a SWAC Championship, there is a lot of optimism about the 2022-23 bowling season which will begin in early October.
Like other college sports golf and tennis, the bowling season is split between the fall and the spring semesters. There is an NCAA Championship for those women’s team in the association and a USBC sponsored intercollegiate championship that also includes the club teams for women as well and the main championship for men.
“I am very excited about this season,” said Southern coach Barry Doyle in a news release. “We have lofty goals and expectations after last year. The team as a whole want to get back to the SWAC title match.”
After an opening trip to Florida, Oct. 7-9, Southern and host Tulane will be in Harahan for the Colonial Lanes Classic.
The rest of the fall in November will find the Lady Jaguars in Houston and Flowood, Mississippi.
Among the team’s stops in the spring will be a tournament hosted by Louisiana Tech in February that will take place in Dallas. The SWAC Championships will take place in Arlington, Texas at the International Training and Research Center, March 24-26, as Southern looks to take their first conference crown since 2011.
The team has three seniors — Kymberly Jackson, Lindsey Ugas and Alanna Coward — who have helped Doyle bring Southern back to prominence in the SWAC. Ugas from Houma and Coward who bowled at Central High School, had stellar prep careers in the state.
Also, back is SWAC freshman of the year Jailyn Rogers and five other returnees who saw plenty of action a year ago. Then Doyle went out and signed Jayden Hauck of Hammond who won a few months ago the national High School Singles Championship.
“These ladies have returned with a ready to work attitude,” Doyle said. “This team is loaded with talent, and I cannot wait to unleash these ladies this year.”
Southern had a good run early in the NCAA bowling era and it looks like the Jaguars are going to be a team to be reckon with this season.
Tulane coach Hayley Veitch had a team that posted a No. 19 RPI a year ago and their tournament in October will give an indication of how this season might go for the Wave.
“Our tournament schedule will allow us to compete against a variety of very skilled teams throughout the season," Veitch explained in a news release. "I am excited because we are going to compete in a couple of tournaments where we haven't participated in the past to give the team new experiences. It is a competitive schedule, but one that I feel we will be able to excel in."
The Green Wave roster is a diverse one from all over the country and including sophomore Sofia Druchyna, of Ukraine. She joins the team after transferring from perennial power Sam Houston State.
While it is known Louisiana Tech will host a bowling event in Dallas, they have not announced a complete schedule yet. It is, however, known that the local on campus are transitioning to string bowling machines, becoming the third NCAA college bowling program to install string machines, joining Nebraska and Arkansas State.
Women’s college bowling is in a good place here in the state, especially with the Southland Bowling League that Tulane and Louisiana Tech are in. We’ll keep an eye on developments.
Spare notes
The Louisiana State senior tournament is returning this year to Alexandria’s Four Seasons on Oct. 15-16. Several different divisions in open and women’s categories and involves six games of competition. Four Seasons just hosted a Senior All-Star Bowling Association event this past weekend and is beginning to push entries for its second $50,000 guaranteed prize fund event with a $10,000 top prize in late November.
The Southern Impact Bowling Club will have one of its big weekends Oct. 7-9 at AMF All-Star Lanes in Kenner and we’ll have more information on that next time we join you on Oct. 4. Until then, good luck and good bowling.