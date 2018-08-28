Starting quarterbacks seem to be falling into place around the college football world. Southeastern Louisiana is taking it to the limit.
First-year coach Frank Scelfo said he won’t announce a starter for Thursday’s season opener at Louisiana-Monroe until just before the for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Malone Stadium in Monroe.
The Lions return last year’s starter and Southland Conference Newcomer of the Year, Lorenzo Nunez, who accounted for 1,454 yards and 16 touchdowns running and passing in nine starts and 10 games overall last year. But Nunez, a South Carolina transfer, has gotten a big push from Fresno State transfer Chason Virgil, who arrived before spring practice.
Virgil started the first three games last season for Fresno and 10 as a redshirt freshman in 2016 when he became on the third player in Fresno State history to pass for at least 2,000 yards. He hit 166 of 322 passes with 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Last year, he hit 21 of 34 passes for 180 yards and a TD in a 41-10 loss to Alabama.
Scelfo said holding out is both a function of the competition between Nunez and Virgil and a desire to keep the Warhawks guessing.
“We’re playing it close (to the vest), but at the same time we are getting quality reps out of both,” Scelfo said. “Most of the time you are going to need two quarterbacks to get through the season anyway. (Offensive coordinator) Greg (Stevens) and I will sit down with the offensive staff and talk about it and see what looks comfortable. It’s possible we’ll play two. If a guy gets in there and gets hot, I’m not taking him out.”
Record book
Running back Julius Maracalin led the Lions with seven rushing TDs last year and has 18 in his three seasons, putting him No. 7 on the Lions’ all-time list. He needs three to pass Zeke Jones for the No. 6 spot. Bryan Bennett and Horace Belton share the school record of 31.
By the numbers
Southeastern has a healthy edge in games played between the two schools, 30-15-2, including a 12-7 mark in Monroe. ULM won the last meeting 21-20 in Monroe and has taken four of the past five. The two teams went 25 years without playing before the 2010 contest.
Lions in a Tigers den
The Lions have another Louisiana opponent next week when SLU plays at LSU’s Tiger Stadium in a 6 p.m. kickoff Sept. 8. The two programs have met in football only one other time, a 48-7 victory by LSU in 1949.
TV stars
The Lions will kick off the season Thursday and the game will be broadcast by ESPN+, the subscription-based arm of ESPN.