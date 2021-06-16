Rod West, a New Orleans native and former chairperson of the LSU Board of Supervisors, was appointed Wednesday to the College Football Playoff selection committee.
CFP executive director Bill Hancock announced that West, a former Notre Dame football player, will replace Gen. Ray Odierno on the 13-person committee. Gen. Odierno is stepping down for health reasons after serving on the committee for two years.
West served two six-year terms on LSU’s board from 2000 to 2012 and was chairperson for the 2006-07 academic year. He currently serves as a Hesburgh Trustee at Notre Dame after a stint on the board of trustees from 2009-19 and also was a member of the board at Xavier University of New Orleans.
West, who was named executive vice president and chief administrative office for Entergy in 2010, has been the company’s group president for utility operations since 2017.
After graduating from Notre Dame, West earned his master’s and a law degree from Tulane.
He joined Entergy in 1999 and has held a number of executive positions for the company. His work as president and CEO of Entergy New Orleans from 2007 to 2010 was widely recognized for leading Entergy out of bankruptcy following Hurricane Katrina and back to profitability.
A 1986 graduate of Brother Martin High School, where he was an All-American tight end, West lettered three years as a linebacker and tight end at Notre Dame and played on the Fighting Irish’s 1988 national championship team.
He is a past president of the Allstate Sugar Bowl and a member of the board of directors for the National Football Foundation.
“I am honored to have been invited to join the College Football Playoff Selection Committee,” West said in a statement released by the CFP. "It is an exciting time for college football and I look forward to upholding the high standards of the CFP with the distinguished group of individuals who make up the selection committee.”
The CFP selection committee is responsible for selecting the top four teams in the playoff and assigning them to semifinal games as well as ranking the other top 25 teams.
The committee meets in person beginning late in the season and produces a ranking of the top 25 teams each week leading up to its final selections in early December.