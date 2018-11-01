If the LSU-Eunice men’s soccer team lost every game this season, no one would have been disappointed or even surprised.
That’s because this time last year, the program was nonexistent.
Coach Josh McReynolds was still at Catholic High in Baton Rouge. Most of his current players were still in high school, some not even in the country yet.
But on Friday, the Tigers have a chance to make history by sealing a trip to the junior college national tournament in their inaugural season.
All it’ll take is beating the No. 10 team in the country.
LSUE hosts Northeast Texas Community College Friday at 7 p.m. at Moore Park in Lafayette, Louisiana for the NJCAA South District finals with the winner going to the national tournament.
“It’s surreal,” McReynolds said. “If you told me this time last year that this is the situation we’d be in, I wouldn’t know what you were talking about because I wasn’t even in the job then.
“It’s exciting for our guys to come in and start from scratch. For us to have the amount of success we’ve had is exciting.”
After taking the job in March, McReynolds started building the program from scratch.
Being one of only five men’s soccer programs in the state of Louisiana, he saw the untapped talent within the state that left players either leaving for greener pastures in states like Texas or Florida or giving up the sport all together.
Using his background coaching at Baton Rouge Soccer Club, McReynolds sought players he both coached and coached against throughout the years to create a roster that features 18 players with Louisiana ties, including four from the Baton Rouge area.
So far, the plan worked. Just last Sunday, Angelo Fabricio from St. Amant sank the winning penalty kick to put the Tigers past Jones College to win the Region 23 playoffs.
Igor Castillo-Veliz from Woodlawn, Hector Rodriguez from St. Amant and Eli Weathers from Catholic also dot the local lineup.
“The player pool that’s available here, while not as large as Texas or Florida, the quality of player is still quite good” McReynolds said. “We have guys that can compete at a high level.”
LSUE is previously familiar with Northeast Texas, having tied 3-3 back in September.
One of the premier teams in the district, the Eagles will be another massive hurdle for the group of first-year players to overcome. All but two of the Tigers are true freshman this season with the oldest being sophomore keeper Sean Jeanfreau.
But the upside of not having any expectations this season is that there’s no pressure either.
“We're a first-year program. There's literally zero pressure on us," McReynolds said. "If we had gone 0-15, no one would've been, 'Oh, that's crazy they did that.' No, we're a first-year team. We have nothing to build off in previous years.
"We go in thinking no one expects us to do anything. We can play with complete freedom."