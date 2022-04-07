A look at the 86th Masters tournament heading into Friday’s second round:
Leading: Korea’s Sungjae Im, runner-up to Dustin Johnson in the 2020 Masters, got off to a birdie-birdie-birdie start and came home with a 5-under par 67 Thursday. He leads by one over defending Zurich Classic of New Orleans co-champion Cameron Smith and by two over a group that includes former Masters champions Johnson and Danny Willett.
Lurking: World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, with Lafayette native Ted Scott as his caddy, is also tied for third at 69. Scheffler has won three of his past five starts entering the Masters.
Shot of the day: Harold Varner III hit a 227-yard shot out of the pine straw right of the 13th fairway to 2 feet for an eagle en route to a 1 under 71.
Interesting stat: Augusta National lengthened the par-5 15th hole from 530 to 550 yards this year. Only four players were able to hit the green in two, with the vast majority laying up short of the large pond fronting the green.
Where’s Tiger? Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods is tied for 10th after a 1 under 71. It’s his first competitive round in an official PGA Tour event since the Masters in November 2020.
Where’s LSU’s Tiger? Former LSU All-American Sam Burns, playing in his first Masters, struggled to a 3 over 75 and is tied for 60th place.
What’s next? The field will be cut to the low 50 and ties going into the weekend after Friday’s second round.
Live from Augusta National: TV and online coverage
7:30 a.m. Masters on the Range CBS Sports Network, Masters.com
7:45 a.m. Holes 4, 5 and 6 Masters.com
8:15 a.m. Featured Groups Masters.com
9:45 a.m. Amen Corner Live Masters.com
10:45 a.m. Holes 15 and 16 Masters.com
2 p.m. Round 2 coverage ESPN
7 p.m. Round 2 replay ESPN
10:35 p.m. Round 2 highlights CBS
All times CDT
Key parings and tee times:
Bryson DeChambeau (76) and Cameron Smith (68): 12:30 p.m.
Tiger Woods (71), Louis Oosthuizen (76) and Joaquin Niemann (69): 12:41 p.m.
Adam Scott (74), Scottie Scheffler (69) and Tony Finau (71): 1:03 p.m.
Abraham Ancer (72), Tyrrell Hatton (72) and Sam Burns (75): 9:01 a.m.
Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel and Collin Morikawa: 9:12 a.m.
Marc Leishman (73), Webb Simson (71) and Sungjae Im (67): 8:39 a.m.