AUGUSTA, Ga. — Sam Burns has won three titles on the PGA Tour. He’s earned nearly $11.5 million in his young professional career. He’s been an All-American at LSU and won the 2017 Jack Nicklaus national player of the year award.
But after winning the Valspar Championship outside Tampa, Florida, last year to qualify for this year’s Masters tournament — his first — just the simple act of receiving his formal invitation was something that left him grasping to comprehend the moment.
“I’ve always looked forward to coming here and playing,” Burns said Tuesday. “It’s one of those things where until I got my invitation in the mail, it didn’t really seem real.”
Burns was away when the invitation arrived at his house. His wife, Caroline, sent him a photo of the package.
“I said, ‘Please don’t open that until I get home,’ ” Burns said. “That was a really neat moment for us to open it together.”
One can picture the young couple sitting together in their home near Ruston, quietly opening the invitation to reveal the formal, engraved words inside:
“The Board of Governors of the Augusta National Golf Club cordially invite you to participate in the Two Thousand and Twenty-Two Masters Tournament …”
It seemed inevitable that Burns would be here. And he’d played in the other three majors before.
But the Masters has its own special set of invitation criteria, two of the biggest being a place in the top 50 in the world or a PGA Tour event winner. Burns lacked both of those until his career really started taking off a year ago.
Since that first Valspar win, he has become one of golf’s hottest young stars, ranking 11th in the world and second on the tour's FedEx Cup points list. He opened his 2021-22 season with a win in the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Then he won the Valspar again in March, draining a sudden-death playoff putt to beat Davis Riley.
All great achievements for the 25-year-old Burns. But in the stair-step progression that has been his golfing career from the junior ranks to college to the pros, Burns now faces the next big question:
Is he ready to win a big one? A major like the Masters?
The velvet pressure cooker of Augusta National makes it difficult for first-timers to contend. The course has so many subtleties — hit it in this part of the fairway, that part of the green, know where you are in relation to Rae’s Creek because all putts are pulled that way like a magnet — that it takes experience to win here. Only two first-timers, other than Horton Smith who won the first Masters in 1934, have won here. One was the great Gene Sarazen in 1935. The other was Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979.
And that’s it. Even Tiger Woods, who has the golf world bubbling about his return to competition this week, didn’t experience his epic 1997 victory here until his third try. Before this week, Burns had played Augusta National only twice.
Still, Burns’ old coach — LSU director of golf Chuck Winstead — is confident in his former star to fare well in his Masters debut.
“Well, the power he has definitely helps around that place,” Winstead said. “And the fact he plays and trains at Squire Creek in Ruston doesn’t hurt him at all. It’s a (Tom) Fazio golf course and the greens have a lot of movement. That’s a huge advantage going to Augusta.
“One hundred percent he can (contend). He’s got a lot of self-belief.”
Winstead said Burns’ self-belief has its roots in the support he got from his parents, Todd and Beth Burns. Support for the times when golf, as with everyone, knocked young Sam around.
“It’s easy to have a lot of self-belief if you have a lot of success,” Winstead said. “When Sam failed, one of the biggest things he had was family. If a junior fails and the parents panic, that's a problem. Todd and Beth never panicked, at least not where Sam could see. As a junior player, when he struggled, it was going to work out.”
Burns seems to have everything you’d want in a major champion. He hits it a mile, has a jeweler’s touch around the greens and never seems too excited or down on himself. And though he hasn’t come close in a major — his best showing was a tie for 29th in the 2019 PGA Championship — a major title seems inevitable. Just like winning did at LSU.
“There’s a blend Sam has of talent and discipline,” Winstead said. “That’s the secret for him. He has enormous gifts relative to how far he can hit the ball and other talents related to golf. But maybe bigger than that is his gift of discipline.”
Burns tees off at 12:19 p.m. Central on Thursday with Mexico’s Abraham Ancer and Tyrell Hatton of England. The round will be televised on ESPN, with shot-by-shot coverage available at Masters.com.