THIBODAUX — In the battle for the Riverbell Trophy, Southeastern Louisiana got its bell rung early. Nicholls State walked away with that trophy and the Southland Conference championship Thursday.
Colonels defensive back Ahmani Martin set the tone two big fumble-forcing hits in the first quarter as the home team dominated the Lions 44-0 at John L. Guidry Stadium.
The victory wrapped up the second league title for Nicholls (8-3, 7-2) and clinched the Colonels a second consecutive spot in the FCS playoffs which begin Dec. 1. Nicholls also was SLC champion in 2005.
“It’s been like that the last few weeks since the bye, we seem to come out of the gates fast,” Nicholls coach Tim Rebowe said. “We got the crowd behind us, got a little momentum and our offense has been hitting on all cylinders. And to get the shutout, I thought it was a complete game all around.”
Nicholls quarterback Chase Fourcade passed for 128 yards and a touchdown and had 71 yards rushing and two scores. Colonels running back Julien Gums ran 122 yards and two TDs, and Dontrell Taylor rushed for 95 yards and a TD on 20 carries.
“We got the momentum from those hits by Ahmani,” Fourcade said. “The defense is always doing their job. We feed off of that and they feed off of us.”
The Lions, who were coming off an open date, finished their first season under Frank Scelfo 4-7 overall and 4-5 in conference play. SLU was outgained 486-299, had four turnovers and again were burdened by penalties, getting flagged 12 times for 113 yards.
“You never see a whooping like that coming,” Scelfo said. “They’re a good football team and the Southland Conference champions. We had sharp practices. I thought our guys were locked in a well-prepared. We had the two turnovers early and penalties. We lost focus and that really killed us."
The victory margin was the largest for Nicholls in the Riverbell series, which is tied 14-14.
From the outset, SLU looked like the team playing on five days rest and Nicholls the one with a 12-day break. The Lions found themselves down 23-0 midway through the second quarter and with more lost fumbles (two) than rushing yards (minus-1). Nothing much went right. SLU was unable to recover two Colonels fumbles and an apparent interception by Ferlando Jordan was overturned on replay.
Nicholls put the game out of reach at 30-0 on a 10-play, 71-yard drive to start the second half, capped by Fourcade’s 10-yard TD pass to Gabe Fusilier. Fourcade completed 11 of 18 passes to six different receivers.
Juwan Petit-Frere gave the Lions the ball at midfield to start the game with a 43-yard kickoff return. Two plays later, Martin jarred the ball loose from running back Julius Maracalin and Darren Evans returned the fumble 51 yards to the Lions’ 14-yard line. Dontrell Taylor needed one carry off right guard to get into the end zone for a 7-0 lead.
Martin was at it again with another big hit to force a fumble by Petit-Frere, recovered by Ronald Ollie. Nicholls was unable to turn it into points but the tone was set. Three possessions later a fourth-down conversion led to a 2-yard touchdown run by Julien Gums for a 13-0 lead.
The Colonel defense continued to stymie the Lions. Ollie sacked Virgil on third down and the Nicholls offense got rolling on a 30-yard pass from Fourcade to Dai’Jean Dixon. Fourcade kept it for 18 yards and again on the final 9 yards for the touchdown. Nicholls tacked on a 23-yard field goal by Lorran Fonseca with 7:49 left in the half.
Fans streamed onto the field to celebrate the presentation of the Riverbell Trophy and the Southland Championship with players and Rebowe, who took over the program four years ago after an 0-12 finish.
“There was a lot on the line,” Rebowe said. “But I’ve got to give our players credit. They stayed focused and they knew to take care of the game first and the rest would come. I’m so happy they got a conference championship.”