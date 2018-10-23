Leon Margules has handled the legal end of boxing for some of the sports’ major movers and shakers for more than a quarter-century.
But it’s taken this long for Margules, a Miami-based attorney, to finally help put on a show in New Orleans, where he matriculated as a Tulane student from 1973-76.
Margules is the promoter of record for Saturday’s Regis Prograis-Terry Flanagan and Ivan Baranchyk-Anthony Yigit fights in the World Boxing Super Series super lightweight tournament at Lakefront Arena.
“I’ve co-promoted shows in Monroe, Alexandria and at the casino in Marksville, but never here,” Margules, who graduated from Tulane in 1976 with a degree in pollical science, said Tuesday as the main-event fighters worked out at the New Orleans Boxing Club. “Hopefully it won’t be the last one.”
That remains to be seen.
As of Tuesday, only about 1,500 tickets have been sold, less than half the total of turnout for Prograis’ bout at Lakefront in July that led to the WBSS making New Orleans one of six sites for the Ali Cup quarterfinals in three weight classes.
Orlando played host to a card last Saturday and Chicago will be the site of the final one on Nov. 10. The semifinals will be early next year.
“We’ve sold most of the premium seats,” said Margules, who is also the promoter for the two other American shows. “But most of the cheapest ones are still out there.
“We’re thinking we’re going to get a good walkup when folks realize what an outstanding card this is with production values like you’ve never seen.”
Clearly, Margules is a believer in the WBSS.
“The only thing boxing lacks is a World Cup tournament where champions fight each other,” he said. “You come into this and you have to win three fights in a row against opponents you don’t get to pick.
“It’s a lot harder to win this tournament than to just become a world champion.”
Margules, whose daughter Rachel. is also a Tulane grad, has fond memories of his days Uptown.
“Those were some good times,” he said. “I was there the night we beat LSU and when we played our first game in the Superdome.
“The best thing was that the drinking age was 18. I used to eat at the Loyola cafeteria on Friday nights because they served beer with dinner.”
No Jet Lag — to adjust to the six-hour time difference between his home in Manchester, England and New Orleans, Flanagan has been training in the U.S. for the past three weeks.
“It’s a big difference,” said Flanagan, who has never fought outside Great Britain. “It’s hard changing your sleep routine and everything.”
That’s especially so since Saturday’s scheduled 10 p.m. start for the fight means it will be 4 a.m. Sunday back home.
But Flanagan said he’s not worried about his fans failing to stay up for the fight — or just watching the replay on DAZN when they get up on Sunday morning.
“They’ll all stay up,” Flanagan said. “I’ll try to make it quick for them so they go to the pub and celebrate.”
Making up for Lost Time — while main eventers were working out in the ring Tuesday, Jonathon Montrel of New Orleans was putting on an impressive show on the heavy bag in another area of the gym.
Montrel made his pro debut on the Prograis-headed July 14 card, scoring a four-round decision over Samuel Forjoe in a super lightweight bout, the classification for both of Saturday’s top bouts. Montrel will be meeting Antonio Wattell (1-4-1) of Houston in another four-rounder.
At 28, Montrel admits he’s getting off to a late start as a pro after having some 50 amateur bouts.
But he’s learning from fighters at the championship level, including sparring with Yigit, who’s fighting for the IBF title as well as a berth in the WBSS semis.
“They inspire me to work harder because I see how hard they work,” Montrel said. “You spend time in the ring with these guys and they show you as pros you have keep moving because there are punches coming right back at you after you throw yours.
“You’ve got to be in top shape too.”
And does Montrel
”I plan to be where these guys are one day,” he said. “So I’m going to be in the gym just as much as they are.”
No Diva — Prograis, whose workout was the last on Tuesday, arrived about 30 minutes after it was supposed to be begin.
Was he just being fashionably late as many boxing stars like to be when it comes to workouts and press conferences?
Not so, according to trainer Bobby Benton.
“We were driving in the rain and hitting every red light,” he said. “I’ve never seen traffic like that.”
This coming from someone who lives in Houston.