There’s a lot more than the Riverbell Trophy at stake Thursday when Southeastern University plays host to Nicholls State.
The two longtime rivals are playing for at least a share of the Southland Conference title and a likely berth in the FCS playoffs when they clash at 6 p.m. Thursday in Strawberry Stadium.
SLU (7-3, 6-2 in SLC play) and the Colonels (7-4, 6-2) are tied with Central Arkansas (8-3, 6-2) for first place. Central Arkansas plays at Incarnate Word (5-6, 4-4) on Friday.
A victory would give SLU its first conference title and playoff berth since the Lions did it back-to-back in 2013 and 2014.
“We’re looking forward to seeing Strawberry Stadium packed,” Lions coach Frank Scelfo said. “The atmosphere is going to be electric. The student body the town of Hammond, everybody will be here. Nicholls will bring a great crowd with them. They travel well. It’s a great opportunity for people to see quality college football.
The Lions are coming off a 35-14 victory at Abilene Christian, scoring all of their points in the first half and holding down the home team with a ferocious defensive effort. SLU recorded 10 sacks and intercepted six passes, two each by Tre Spann and Donniel Ward-Magee.
“To score 35 in the first half on anybody, on the road, was a great job,” Scelfo said. “We moved the ball and were efficient. The wind was a factor but our guys adjusted well.
“Defensively we played with a lot of energy. They ran a two-quarterback system so we had to go in with two game plans. We did a super job of preparation.”
SLU quarterbacks Chason Virgil and Cole Kelley combined to complete 30 of 47 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns to 10 different receivers. Seven different players combined to rush for 172 yards.
Nicholls State, which crushed SLU 44-0 in last year’s game, is looking for its third trip to the playoffs and second consecutive conference crown.
The Colonels are led by 2018 SLC Player of the Year Chase Fourcade, who is fourth in the league in total offense with 2,998 total yards (566 rushing, 2,498 passing), and has accounted for 23 touchdowns (12 passing, 11 rushing. Running back Julien Gums is the league’s second leading rusher with 850 yards and 15 touchdowns.
All-conference defensive lineman Sully Laiche leads the Colonels’ defense. He’s second in the league with 18.5 tackles for loss.
Poll watch
Southeastern moved up two spots to No. 21 in the FCS coaches poll and one spot to No. 22 in the STATS FCS polls released Monday. Replcing the Lions at No. 23 in both polls was this week’s opponent, Nicholls State.
SLU sports information director Kemmler Chapple said it’s the first time both teams have been ranked when they played each other since the Lions restarted the program in 2003.
Supporting cast
SLU was without two of its starting defensive backs and still came up with six interceptions last week. Scelfo said he is hoping to have cornerbacks Ferlando Jordan and Dejion Lynch back in the lineup, whether as starters or reserves. Neither player made the trip to Abilene Christian last week.
“Whether they start or not, we don’t know, but at least they’ll provide depth for us,” Scelfo said.