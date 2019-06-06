No matter what happens in France at the Women's World Cup, the American women have already outperformed the men. But that’s a low bar.
The men didn’t even qualify for last year’s tournament in Russia — the first time in 32 years that they missed the world's biggest sporting event. Anything less than winning the final July 7, and the United States women will feel they have failed.
But it's incredible how far the women's game has come since the last competition in Canada four years ago. Back then, before a ball was kicked, you could confidently predict the champions would be the USA, Japan or Germany. In the seven versions since the event started in 1991, one of those three nations has lifted the trophy six times (Norway was the other victor).
These countries took the sport seriously, with many committed players, progressive coaches and a scouting and administrative structure that spotted, nurtured and encouraged girls to play the game. For contrast, in the United Kingdom, a respected TV personality was fired when he was caught off-camera making derogatory remarks about women in soccer.
Things have changed, most dramatically in Europe. The women's game has skyrocketed there. Japan continues to impress — but if the U.S. doesn’t become the second nation to win back-to-back global titles, it will likely be the Europeans who steal their crown.
The U.S. are still ranked No. 1 in the world, both officially by FIFA and by the betting companies — but seven of the next nine favorites are from Europe.
It has taken decades, but the traditional big hitters in the men's game — Spain, France, Holland, Italy, England — have arrived on the scene.It’s ironic that the relatively recent rise of men’s soccer in the United States is being replicated in a mirror image on the other side of the Atlantic by their women's counterparts.
A record 46 teams were in European qualifying, and all nine who made it are ranked in the top 20 in the world. How strong is the competition? The Dutch are the reigning European Champions, yet they did not even qualify automatically from their group and were forced into a playoff.
The French have the huge advantage of playing at home, and may repeat the feat of the men's team, which won the World Cup last year in Russia. Meanwhile, the Germans, semifinalists in 2015, are the only previous back-to-back winners.
The English were the surprise package in Canada and came in third — the best finish any men's or women's English team outside of their own country.
Now coached by the famous former Manchester United player Phil Neville, the English are one of the favorites and will expect to reach the semifinals. Japan is a challenger as well, having won in 2011 and finished runner-up in 2015.
The action kicks off Friday with France taking on South Korea at the famous Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. That contest, and the semifinals and the final in Lyon’s 59,000-capacity stadium, all sold out within 48 hours.
I was at both those venues in 2016 to see my home nation, Northern Ireland, at the men’s European Championships. They are iconic and revered temples of soccer.
Remember, less than two years ago, the U.S. women had a public squabble with the United States Soccer Federation over being forced to play on turf.
The women's game is on the rise, but it remains far less popular than the men's version. The French organizers and FIFA have been clever with their planning, taking the majority of matches to smaller regional cities like Grenoble and Montpellier.
Admission is a bargain as well — only 9 Euros (about $10) to get in, and close to 750,000 tickets have been sold already.
Elsewhere, Scotland has qualified for the first time and will open against England in a Battle of Britain. Meanwhile, Canada’s Christine Sinclair could make history at this tournament — with 181 international goals, she is just three behind American Abby Wambach’s all-time record.
After the success of video assistant referee (VAR) in Russia, we will see it in this competition for the first time. At the men's World Cup, the scrutiny led to an explosion of penalty kicks. Holding and fouling, particularly at set plays like corner kicks, were exposed in all their slow-motion glory. How will video replays affect the women’s game which is typically less physical?
There will be differences between the two World Cups, but much will remain the same. Let’s hope we get as much drama and excitement as we watch the Americans compete with the rest of the world on the global stage.
Stephen Rea is a freelance writer and the author of the book "World Cup Fever." He is originally from Belfast, Northern Ireland, but has lived in New Orleans since 2004 and wrote the Hurricane Katrina memoir, "Finn McCool's Football Club."