AUGUSTA, Ga. — Getting a ticket to the Masters is one of the toughest tasks in sports. But once you’re in the hallowed gates, you can at least eat pretty cheaply. A sandwich, bag of chips and beer could set you back as little as $7.50. That’s even if you want the new craft beer on sale this year called Crow’s Nest, an homage to the small room at the top of the clubhouse where amateurs can stay during the Masters.
Here’s what concessions cost at Augusta National, and what they cost at LSU where comparable:
BBQ sandwich: $3
Chicken salad sandwich: $3 (new item, replacing chicken wrap)
Classic chicken sandwich: $3
Masters Club sandwich: $2
Ham and cheese sandwich: $2
Turkey and cheese sandwich: $2
Pimento cheese sandwich: $1.50
Egg Salad sandwich: $1.50
Sausage breakfast biscuit: $3
Chicken breakfast biscuit: $3
Blueberry muffin: $1.5
Mixed fruit: $2
Bananas: $1
Soda, 16 ounces: $2 ($4.50 for 22 ounces at LSU)
Bottled water, 16.9 ounces: $2 ($3.50 at LSU)
Tea: $2
Coffee: $1.50 ($5 at LSU)
All beer: $5 ($9 domestic, $10 premium at LSU)
Peach ice cream sandwich: $2
Candy: $1 ($5 at LSU)
Chips: $1.50
Peanuts: $1.50 ($4.50 at LSU)
Cookies: $1.50
Pecan caramel corn: $1.50
Snack crackers: $1