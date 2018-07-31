HAMMOND — The Southeastern Louisiana football team begins its first preseason camp under Frank Scelfo at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Strawberry Stadium.
For the first four days of camp, the team will split into two units, with one going at 9 a.m. and the other at 10:30 a.m.
The Lions will practice each morning until Aug. 14. Once the fall semester begins Aug. 15, weekday practices will begin at 3:30 p.m.
The Lions will have a new coach for the first time since 2012. Scelfo was hired Jan. 30 to take over for Ron Roberts, who left to become defensive coordinator at UL-Lafayette.
Scelfo said he hopes the Lions' progress from spring practice carries into this preseason.
“Our players embraced our expectations in the spring and we want to see that continue in to the fall,” Scelfo said. “We’re going to continue with a constant period of evaluation. We’ve seen great competition at every position and we expect that to continue as we move closer to our first game.”
The Lions will be looking for their fifth winning season in the past six years.
Southeastern returns Southland Conference Newcomer of the Year Lorenzo Nunez at quarterback, though Nunez is expected to be pushed by junior transfer Chason Virgil and sophomore Byron Walker in one of camp’s most competitive position battles.
SLU featured the nation’s third-ranked rushing offense last season, averaging 283.1 yards per game. The Lions return four of their top five rushers.
With offensive coordinator Greg Stevens returning to the program after a four-year absence, Southeastern expects to feature a more balanced approach. The Lions return 10 of their top 11 receivers.
Clearing the way for the SLU playmakers is a stalwart offensive line led by junior Shaq McClain, junior Alfred Beverly III and senior Kyle Strickland.
The Lions defensive line, which struggled at times, last season, hopes to be a strength this fall. Senior Jon Miller and junior Fred Brown anchor a veteran group. They must also replace a lot of experience in the linebacker corps.
Much the same is the case in the secondary, where senior Shamar Busby is the team’s lone returning starter.
Junior kick returner Juwan Petit-Frere, who earned All-America honors in his debut season in Hammond, returns for one more year. The Orlando, Florida, native led the nation in kickoff return average (34.6) in 2017.
Southeastern's season opener is at 7 p.m. Aug. 30 at UL-Monroe.
Petit-Frere named preseason All-America
Petit-Frere was named to the STATS FCS Preseason All-America Team on Wednesday.
He was previously named preseason All-America by Athlon Sports and HERO Sports.
The transfer from Ellsworth (Iowa) Community College made an impact with kickoff return touchdowns against Bethune Cookman and Incarnate Word.
Scelfo expects the senior to play a bigger part in the offense. Petit-Frere raced 85 yards for a touchdown in the regular-season finale against Nicholls State.