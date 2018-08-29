Southeastern Louisiana football coach Frank Scelfo doesn’t have a ready explanation why, at age 61, he’s finally launching his college head coaching career.
But the well-traveled assistant, whose career has taken him from high schools to the NFL, could hardly have chosen a more fitting location.
Scelfo’s Lions open the season tonight at the UL-Monroe, his alma mater, on the 15th anniversary of the school re-establishing football after an 18-year hiatus.
Scelfo’s career is also undergoing a rebirth. His last head coaching job was in Monroe, two years at River Oaks Academy (1985-86) High School. His career has taken him to jobs at seven high schools, four colleges and a three-year stint with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, all but four years of 36 as an assistant.
In January, the Abbeville native answered the call to come home.
“It’s hard to say,” Scelfo said when asked why his first college head coaching job came so late. “I had some opportunities but at the time I didn’t think it was the right place. This was coming back home. It was perfect. It worked out great for us.”
Scelfo spent the largest chunk of his career at Tulane, nine of those 11 years with his younger brother, Chris as head coach. He still has numerous family members in the Baton Rouge-Mandeville-New Orleans triangle.
It was a natural move for Scelfo when Rob Roberts left SLU to become defensive coordinator at UL-Lafayette.
Scelfo is putting his stamp on the program. The Lions were third among FCS teams in rushing last season (283.1 ypg) and return eight of their top nine rushers. But Scelfo said he wants more passing and more big plays. He brought in Fresno State transfer quarterback Chason Virgil to compete with returning starter Lorenzo Nunez. Virgil threw for 2,021 yards and 13 TDs two years ago as a redshirt freshman.
The starter will be a game time decision, Scelfo said.
“I want to throw the ball down the field, stretch it horizontally,” Scelfo said. “In this day and age you have to have explosive plays. It’s hard to drive the ball the length of the field. We’re going to take shots and hopefully open it up for the running game. That’s more my personality.”
The Lions have their leading rusher Marcus Cooper (646 yards, 3 TDs) back. The top returning receiver Austin Mitchell caught only 12 balls but averaged 30.3 yards per catch and scored five TDs.
Defensively, the Lions have more work to do after losing their top nine tacklers from 2017. Senior linebacker Tamarcus Russell was a preseason All-Southland Conference pick. “We’re ready; you never know,” Scelfo said. “I don’t have much to go on. We’ll see where it goes. I think we’ll play hard. How well will we play? I’m not sure. I want every member of the team and coach to play their butts off with passion, excitement and energy.”
Info box
Lions at Warhawks
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday
WHERE: Malone Stadium, Monroe
RADIO: KSLU 90.9-FM