Editor's note: During this unprecedented Masters week in November, we're reprising our reviews of the seven Masters sandwiches from what was supposed to be Masters week in April:

The ham and cheese sandwich on rye at the Masters reminds me of Augusta National’s fifth hole.

It’s a big brute of a par-4, stretched 40 yards last year to a confidence-pulverizing 495 yards with an uphill landing area, two canyon-like fairway bunkers and occasionally playing into the prevailing wind. It isn’t one of the most beautiful holes on the course, tucked in the back part of the property with mostly just the trees to keep it company, but it definitely gets your attention.

This fare is kind of like that. Ham and cheese is about as basic as you can get sandwich wise. It’s like someone in the Masters kitchen once said, “This is kind of plain. Let’s do the sandwich equivalent of adding 40 yards to it and put it on rye bread.” Rye definitely kicks things up a notch, and fortunately for me I’m a fan (especially if we’re making a Reuben sandwich). But it’s still no pimento cheese or egg salad on the Masters sandwich rota.

Still, at $2.50 in 2019, this sandwich will fill you up about the time you make your way out to No. 5 and have already bagged your quota of Masters Club sandwiches or pimento cheese. Paired nicely with an iced tea (seen here in a 2019 souvenir cup) and you’re good to go for under $5 as we get ready to head into the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, below you’ll find Saturday’s Masters TV schedule. Enjoy.

MASTERS SATURDAY TV, ONLINE VIEWING SCHEDULE

8-11 a.m. — College GameDay at The Masters: ESPN

8 a.m.-noon — Live From The Masters: Golf Channel

9 a.m.-4 p.m. — Featured groups: Masters.com, ESPN+, CBSSports.com

9:10 a.m.-2:45 p.m. — Amen Corner Live: Masters.com, ESPN+, CBSSports.com

9:45 a.m.-3 p.m. — Holes 4, 5 and 6: Masters.com, ESPN+

10:15 a.m.-3:15 p.m. — Holes 15 and 16: Masters.com, ESPN+, CBSSports.com

Noon-5 p.m. — Round 3 coverage, CBS

4-6 p.m. — Live From The Masters: Golf Channel

SATURDAY: Turkey and cheese on wheat