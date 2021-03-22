After having last year's tournament canceled by the pandemic, PGA Tour players will make their return to the city next month for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
The Fore!Kids Foundation announced Monday that this year's event will be played April 22-25 at TPC Louisiana in Avondale with up to 10,000 spectators allowed on the grounds each day.
The unique two-man event will feature an innovative ticket option this year, according to the announcement from the Fore!Kids Foundation.
Fore!Kids CEO Steve Worth noted the tournament has been approved by the state and Jefferson Parish and is in conformance with the state's OpenSafely guidelines.
In the news release, Worthy said a plan has been developed to allow as many as 10,000 fans to be spread out across the 250-acre course with the safety of the PGA Tour players, spectators, volunteers and safety a priority.
The new ticket option will be called the Best of the Zurich Classic Pass and is available to anybody.
The ticket will provide access to four food and beverage venues spread across the TPC Louisiana grounds. Each venue will have capacity limitations.
Each venue will offer shaded open-air seating and dishes from some of New Orleans most famous restaurants, plus an open bar.
“With social distancing and proper safety protocols in place, we have a safe space for everyone to spread out and watch the best golfers in the world compete in our unique team play format,” Worth said.
The PGA Tour players will be competing for a $7.4 million purse with each member of the winning team collecting $1,069,300 and 400 FedEx Cup points.
The Zurich Classic annually benefits south Louisiana children's charities. The Fore!Kids Foundation has distributed more than $40 million since 1958.
Despite the cancellation of last year's tournament, Zurich Insurance donated $1.5 million to match the amount of money distributed in 2019.
Single-day grounds tickets are $35 and weekly grounds passes are $85.
In addition to grounds tickets and the Best of the Zurich Classic Pass, other choices of suite and venue options are available by calling (504) 342-3000 or online at www.zurichgolfclassic.com.