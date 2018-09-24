Southeastern Louisiana coach Frank Scelfo’s cell phone was a little bit more active than usual following Saturday’s 30-24 victory at Lamar.
Scelfo, in his first college head coaching job, racked up his first career victory. Then his past began to catch up with him. Numerous former players and coaching associates from his 36-year career, which has wound from high school to college to the NFL, caught the score and called or texted congratulations.
“I think I called myself one time,” Scelfo cracked at his weekly Monday press conference.
“It was good. You get a win. I’m happy for the players. I know how hard they work. Sometimes you don’t realize you are getting the benefit of the work you’re doing because of what the scoreboard says. We figured out a way to win one and that’s a good thing.”
Scelfo said some friends from his Jacksonville Jaguars days reported in, as well as defensive coordinator Pete Golding from his last job at Texas-San Antonio; numerous former players from Tulane, where he coached for 11 years; former high school players from Jesuit; and even one from his first job, Prairie View High School in Bastrop, where he worked in 1982-83.
“I’m happy they’re following Southeastern football now,” Scelfo said. “Our fan base just grew.”
The next job is trying to grow his victory total against Northwestern State (2-1, 1-0) in a Southland Conference game at Strawberry Stadium at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Demons are coming off an open date after beating Lamar two weeks ago, 49-48.
Scelfo came out of the Lamar game looking a bit like a magician. The Lions (1-3, 1-1) committed five turnovers and 15 penalties and were drenched with torrential rain at the start. But the Lions put together a strong second half on offense and defense, limiting the Cardinals to 21 snaps in the second half by possessing the ball and only allowing Lamar seven points off the five turnovers.
The challenge is even greater this week facing the SLC’s No. 1 passing attack. Demon quarterback Shelton Eppler has completed 60 of 95 passes for 842 yards and 10 TDs without an interception. His most dangerous target is LSU wide receiver transfer Jazz Ferguson (15 catches, 345 yards, 4 TDs).
“That quarterback has zero turnovers, and they throw the ball a lot,” Scelfo said. “It will be us taking care of the football and stopping their explosiveness.”
Players of the Week
Two Lions earned Southland Conference Player of the Week honors after Saturday’s victory. Linebacker Tamarcus Russell was co-defensive player of the week after recording 12 tackles, including 3½ for loss. He leads the Lions with 43 tackles and shared the honor with Nicholls State linebacker Evan Peron.
Wide receiver Juwan Petit-Frere was special teams player of the week after averaging 51 yards per kickoff return and setting up a touchdown with an 81-yard return. He also caught seven passes for 83 yards and had a 22-yard run. Lamar twice kicked away from him resulting in the ball going out of bounds and giving the Lions possession on their 35. SLU punter Ivy Wall won the honor last week.
Flag football
The Lions continue to struggle with penalties and sit at the bottom of the league standings in that category. SLU has committed 51 penalties in four games for 404 yards, an average of nearly 13 for 101 yards per game.
“We’ve got too many ... pre-snap, alignment penalties,” he said. “Do they affect the game? Of course they do. Do we have some control? Of course we do.”