It was great to see The National Bowling Association return the six-Senate Bragging Rights event recently in Pensacola, Flolrida, the place where it was supposed to take place in 2020.
This event has turned out to be a pretty special event each summer involving the senates from the Baton Rouge, Houma, New Orleans, Jackson, Houston and Pensacola.
When all was said and done, The Bayou Senate of Baton Rouge had a very successful trip, winning both the men’s and women’s Bragging Right Championship.
The team of Gregory Snee, Frederic Taylor, Juan Coston Jr., Tyler Wright and Sumner Taylor defeated New Orleans in the semifinal and then brought the title back to Baton Rouge over Pensacola. For the men it was a second straight title, having captured it in 2019 as well.
The women’s all-star team from Baton Rouge also won the title in the final match over Pensacola. Baton Rouge beat New Orleans and Houston in the semifinals. The winner members of the team were Deidra Johnson, Tiffany Blackwell, Kiara Smith, Lakeya Smith-Anthony and Keondra Eaton.
Congrats to our teams that earned the Bragging Rights. The 2022 event will be hosted by the Houma Senate and reports are they will host the tournament in New Orleans.
Match games
The annual youth state match games was held at Creole Lanes in Houma this past weekend. We don’t have the final numbers but we do have the winners and congrats go to Jordan Wingerter of St. Joseph’s Academy and William Songy, who graduated in the spring from South Terrebonne, who won the titles in the Classic Division.
Wingerter, a rising sophomore at St. Joseph’s Academy, finished second in the state high school championships back in April.
In the regular division for lower average bowlers, Aiden Jones and Lanie LeBlanc were the winners.
Hopefully, after a smaller entry this past weekend for what may be several reasons that we don’t have space to get into, and now that this tournament is back after the pandemic, hopefully it can get back to the entry number it has had the last several years.
Capital City Event
It was great to see that the entries are circulating for the other half of the summer youth double, the Capital City Strike Out at All-Star Lanes in Baton Rouge, Sept. 4-5. The ninth annual event returns after a year’s absence with some format changes and a guaranteed $500 first place scholarship for the winners of the three divisions (based on 25 bowlers).
Eight games of qualifying on two sports shots on Saturday and then the double elimination finals on Sunday, Sept. 5. Entry blanks are on the Capital City strike Out Facebook page and at the centers.
Doubles results
The All Phazes Go event had another good turnout this past weekend at All-Star and the unofficial results show Thomas Stokes and Hunter Richardson the winners with three-game handicap total of 1,621. Stokes shot 650 scratch and Richardson posted 785 (247-259-279). Willie Neapollioun (765 scratch) teams with Dianne Jackson to finish second at 1,582 with Trevor Jones (752) and Josh Helton next at 1,569.
The top five were rounded out by Haley Young (749) and Patsy Dew at 1,567 with Lindzy Waites and Steven Alfutis at 1,563. The event is expected to pay some 32 places.
By the way, if you were with Gregory Snee in a particular Sunday shift in the crossover doubles you might have done pretty good since he bowled 300, 300, 256 for an 856 series. That had him with Chad Conard (1,625) and Tyler Wright (1,613) for the first two places. Aaron Jones also had a 300 in an 821 set.
We’ll be back on Aug. 10 to set the table for the first Sue Braud BR Singles event to be rolled in Baton Rouge at a house not named Plank/Metro or Circle. Entries are open online by the way for the Aug. 14-15 event at BowltheBR.com. Until then, good luck and good bowling.