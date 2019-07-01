It wasn’t pretty, but the Americans got the job done against host France in the quarterfinals. If they beat England on Tuesday in Lyon, they are in the World Cup final.
The USA might be the reigning champion, the favorite to win back-to-back titles and the highest-ranked country on the planet, but it had just 39 percent possession compared to 61 percent for the French. The U.S. registered 10 shots on goal — half of their opponents’ 20 attempts. How many years has it been since the women’s national team had match statistics like that?
They ceded territory, let the opposition have the ball and were happy to counterattack. For a nation that has not lost in this tournament since 2011, and had only been beaten once in 43 matches, it was an alien approach.
I watched the game in a bar in Belfast, Northern Ireland, without sound. When coach Jill Ellis brought on Lindsey Horan after 63 minutes, with the States holding a slender 1-0 lead, I could clearly lipread her instructions to the players to change formation to 4-5-1.
Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Tobin Heath are the world’s most talented attacking trio. But Ellis was prepared to sit deep and give the impetus to the hosts with a third of the game left, illustrating the confidence she has in her defense.
The French repeatedly got into good positions, but their final ball was often sloppy and their decision-making poor. They were reduced to speculative long-range strikes, and instead it was the U.S. that extended its lead after a devastating and incisive passing exchange.
Wendie Renard’s excellent header to claw a goal back set up a nervy finish, but the American saw out the danger with a professionalism and calmness you would expect from players used to playing under pressure on a global stage.
Now standing between them and a third successive final are the Three Lionesses. In an reversal of the men’s sport, this is the old soccer world of America vs. the new soccer world of England.
The USA has been the dominant power in the women’s game for decades and has reached the semifinals of every World Cup ever staged. In contrast, it was only at the last tournament in Canada that the English made it that far, and they have never won a major competition. However, I am sure the States is not underestimating them.
The English seem to be peaking at the right time after spluttering through the first round. They saw off fractious and combustible Cameroon 3-0 in a round-of-16 contest, then impressively eased past Norway by the same score.
England has racked up more goals than any other country in the knockout rounds, with forward Ellen White the joint-highest scorer in the competition. If the U.S. needed a reminder of what can happen in the tournament, Sweden provided it with their deserved win over powerhouse Germany, globally ranked second and twice World Cup champion.
In addition, the English have had an extra day’s rest compared to the Americans. Their progress against Sweden was serene in contrast to the USA’s high-intensity draining encounter in the heat Friday. Fatigue in the closing stages of Tuesday's match could be vital.
I think the States’ finishing, or rather, the lack of it, is also a concern. Other than Rapinoe, Horan is the only player to have scored a goal in any of their past three games. At the minute, it’s a case of stop Rapinoe and you stop the team.
Indeed it is in her area of the field I believe the contest will be won or lost. England’s Lucy Bronze has had an outstanding competition, and whoever comes out on top of the one-on-one battle between American left winger and English right back might decide who heads to the championship decider.
For the U.S. to progress, it needs its big-game players to shoulder some of the responsibility that has been carried Atlas-like by Rapinoe. It’s going to be an even fight, and maybe it will even go all the way to penalty kicks.
But even though the English will be determined and prepared, the Americans have enough firepower and experience to see them home.