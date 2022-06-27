The Advocate claimed two major awards among its six first-place honors in the 2021 Louisiana Sports Writers Association's annual writing and photography contest.
The awards were announced Sunday in Natchitoches when the LSWA convention, which is held in conjunction with the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame's induction celebration, came to a close.
The Advocate, which competes in Class I for the state's large newspapers and online publications, was judged Best Section and Scott Rabalais was named Columnist of the Year.
Other first-place awards for The Advocate staff were in Best Section, where it actually took first and third, while individual awards were won by Amie Just (Breaking News), Brooks Kubena (General Sports) and Travis Spradling (College-Pro Photography).
The Advocate also accumulated the most sweepstakes points in Class I with five first-place awards and 24 total points with points awarded on a 3-2-1 basis for first- through third-place awards.
The Times-Picayune added 12 points on one first-place award.
Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune |The Advocate won Story of the Year honors on a feature he did on former Saints player Steve Gleason while Duncan was with The Athletic.
2021 LSWA Contest Results
First-places and The Advocate, Times-Picayune and Acadiana Advocate top-three awards:
WRITING
Pro event
Class I: 1, Katherine Terrell, The Athletic. (Honorable Mention) Amie Just, The Times-Picayune | The Advocate.
College event
Class I: 1, Brody Miller, The Athletic. 2, Rod Walker, The Times-Picayune | The Advocate.
Pro-College event
Class II: 1, John James Marshall, Designated Writers
Prep event
Class I: 1, Jimmy Watson, Shreveport Times. (HM) Christopher Dabe, The Times-Picayune | The Advocate.
Prep-Amateur event
Class II: 1, Jake Martin, Ouachita Citizen.
Pro column
Class I: 1, Teddy Allen, Shreveport Times. 2, Rod Walker, The Times-Picayune | The Advocate.
College column
Class I: 1, Ron Higgins, Tiger Rag. (HM) Scott Rabalais, The Advocate.
Prep column
Class I: 1, John Marcase, Alexandria Town Talk. 2, Robin Fambrough, The Advocate. 3, Kevin Foote, Acadiana Advocate.
General sports column
Class II: 1, Raymond Partsch III, The Daily Iberian.
Pro feature
Class I: 1, Jeff Duncan, The Athletic. 2, Rod Walker, The Times-Picayune | The Advocate. (HM) Christian Clark, The Times-Picayune | The Advocate.
College feature
Class I: 1, Adam Hunsucker, Monroe News-Star. 3, Leah Vann, The Advocate. (HM) Wilson Alexander, The Advocate.
Prep feature
Class I: 1, Jimmy Watson, Shreveport Times. 3, Robin Fambrough, The Advocate.
General sports feature
Class II: 1, Teddy Allen, Designated Writers.
Breaking news
Open Class: 1, Amie Just, The Times-Picayune | The Advocate. (HM) Rod Walker, The Times-Picayune | The Advocate.
General sports
Open Class: 1, Brooks Kubena, The Advocate. 3, Zach Ewing, The Times-Picayune | The Advocate.
Outdoors writing
Open Class: 1, Glenn Quebedeaux, Crowley Post-Signal.
Special sections
Open Class: 1, The Advocate. 3. The Advocate.
College-Pro photography
Class I: 1, Travis Spradling, The Advocate.
Prep-Amateur photography
Class I: 1, Rick Hickman, Lake Charles American Press. 2, Travis Spradling, The Advocate.
General photography
Class II: 1, Raymond Partsch III, The Daily Iberian.
Major awards
Best section
Class I: 1, The Advocate.
Class II: 1, The Daily Iberian.
Prep writer of the year
Class I: 1, Jimmy Watson, Shreveport Times. 2, Robin Fambrough, The Advocate.
Class II: 1, Jim Derry, St. Tammany Farmer.
Beat writer of the year
Open Class: 1, Brody Miller, The Athletic. 2, Luke Johnson, The Times-Picayune | The Advocate. (HM) Christian Clark, The Times-Picayune | The Advocate.
Columnist of the year
Class I: 1, Scott Rabalais, The Advocate. (HM) Rod Walker, The Times-Picayune | The Advocate.
Class II: 1, John James Marshall, Designated Writers.
Story of the year
Jeff Duncan, The Athletic
Sportswriter of the year
Raymond Partsch III, The Daily Iberian & Kinder Courier News
Newspaper sweepstakes
(points awarded on a 3-2-1 basis in all categories in regular writing contest except for Story of the Year; first-place awards in parentheses)
Class I (top five): 1, The Advocate (5), 24 points. 2, The Athletic (4), 18. 3, The Times-Picayune | The Advocate (1), 12. 4, Shreveport Times (4), 12. 5, Tiger Rag (1), 8.
Class II (top five): 1, tie, The Daily Iberian (3), and St. Tammany Farmer (1), 11 points. 3, Designated Writers (3), 9. 4, Ouachita Citizen (1), 7. 5, tie, Crowley Post-Signal (1) and Kinder Courier News, 6.
BROADCASTING
Best radio show host (solo): 1, Matt Moscona, 104.5 ESPN.
Best radio show host (duo): 1, John James Marshall and Ben Marshall, 1130 The Tiger.
Best radio interview: 1, Raymond Partsch III, 103.7 The Game.
Best live radio broadcast team: 1, Tony Taglavore and Jimmy Martin, The River 95.7 FM.
Best podcast: 1, Ralph Malbrough, Andrew Juge, Dave Cariello and Kevin Held, Saints Happy Hour Podcast.
Best TV sportscast: 1, Fletcher Mackel, WDSU-TV.
Best live TV broadcast team: 1, Lyn Rollins and Chris Mycoskie, ESPN+
SPORTS INFORMATION/COMMUNICATIONS
Release/Feature
(Division I, Football): 1, Jason Pugh, Northwestern State.
(Division II, Men’s basketball & baseball): 1, Kane McGuire, Louisiana Tech.
(Division III, Women’s basketball & softball): 1, Harrison Valentine, LSU.
(Division IV. all other sports): 1, Kane McGuire, Louisiana Tech.
Game notes: 1, Matt Sullivan, UL.
College radio play-by-play: 1, Chris Blair, LSU.
Best college graphic: 1, UL baseball.
Best college photo: 1. Ben Massey, UL.