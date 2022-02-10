LOS ANGELES — LSU alumnus and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow may have grown up a New Orleans Saints fan, but he, as an Ohio native, fully understands what this Super Bowl appearance means to those from his home state.
As a kid growing up in Athens, Ohio, his classmates all repped either the Pittsburgh Steelers or the Cleveland Browns. Liking the Bengals?
They "were kind of made fun of," Burrow said. "I think the team, we're excited to put a product on the field that the fans are proud of and gives them bragging rights and I'm excited to give that to them."
He's not just giving hope to fans of his home state team with this Super Bowl. He's giving the Super Bowl experience to one person who made this possible: one his high school coaches, Nathan White.
White told ESPN that Burrow played it cool with the ticket offer.
"He called and said, 'Hey coach, if you're not busy this weekend, I have a couple extra tickets if you and Sarah want to go,'" White said to ESPN. "So I said yeah, 'I think we can make that happen.'"
"To think about sitting there and watching an Athens Bulldog in the Super Bowl is mind boggling to me."
That phone call meant the world to him.
Any time Burrow calls him, he gets excited, White said, but this one stands out among the rest.
"Having a former player ask you if you want to go to the Super Bowl is something that I truly never dreamed of," White said. "It was a very special moment."