FRISCO, Texas — For the second straight season, a Nicholls State player headlines the Southland Football all-conference teams as defensive lineman Sully Laiche is the conference’s Player of the Year, the league announced Tuesday. Southeastern second-year coach Frank Scelfo was named Coach of the Year.
The first defensive player to earn the league’s top annual honor since 2007 (Bryan Smith, McNeese), Laiche led all FCS players with 2.1 tackles for loss per game and ranked fifth nationally in sacks per game (1.1). He led the Southland with nine sacks in conference play and recorded at least one TFL in each of his nine starts.
Named a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, given to the FCS’ top defensive player, Laiche totaled 19½ tackles for loss and 10 sacks in the regular season to bring his career totals to 59 TFL and 35½ sacks.
Laiche is one of seven superlative award winners announced Tuesday, along with Offensive Player of the Year Chase Fourcade (Nicholls) and Defensive Player of the Year Chris Livings (McNeese). Sam Houston’s Trace Mascorro is the Newcomer of the Year, and Central Arkansas’ Tyler Hudson is the Freshman of the Year. The Offensive Lineman of the Year Award goes to Nicholls’ PJ Burkhalter.
In Year 2 under Scelfo’s direction, the Lions went from a 4-7 team in 2018 to a 7-4 squad in the FCS playoffs. With an offense that ranks third among FCS programs in pass yards per game (328.5) and a defense that ranks second nationally in sacks per game (3.70), SLU took down two opponents ranked No. 6 at the time of their game (Jacksonville State, Central Arkansas).
Last year’s Player of the Year, Fourcade finished his final regular season as the most efficient passer in the league in both overall (151.3) and conference-only games (157.7). He ranked ninth among FCS quarterbacks in completion percentage (66.1) and averaged the second-most yards of total offense in Southland contests (303.2).
Joining Laiche as one of just nine players in conference history to compile 30 career sacks, Livings finished the year with 9½. Livings recorded a team-high 12 tackles for loss and posted at least half a sack in each of the team’s final five games.
A transfer from UTEP, Mascorro started all 12 games at defensive tackle for the Bearkats, who led the league in tackles for loss and sacks as a team. He tallied 15.5 tackles for loss and five sacks. Mascorro registered at least two TFL in five games.
A finalist for the Jerry Rice Award (top FCS freshman), Hudson made an immediate impact with a touchdown grab in his first game, an upset of FBS foe Western Kentucky. He went on to finish tied for the league lead with 12 touchdowns and hauled in a conference-best 10 scoring receptions in league play.
Burkhalter served as the starting center and left guard for Nicholls, who led the Southland with more than 200 rushing yards per game and ranked second in scoring (32.8) and total offense per game (449.7).