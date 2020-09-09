Former Southeastern Louisiana soccer player Caroline Lee has been named to the NCAA's newly created COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group, the organization announced Wednesday.
Lee, who completed her eligibility in 2019, was named in April to the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel. She is one of four current and former NCAA student-athletes among 25 people overall named to the advisory group, which will review emerging research and data on the coronavirus pandemic and provide guidance to NCAA member schools.
A native of Tryon, North Carolina, Lee played in all 13 games for the Lions in 2019. She was a four-time Southland Conference Fall Commissioner’s Honor Roll selection, president of SLU’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and in January represented the conference at the NCAA Convention in Anaheim, California, on a panel discussing ways to create more inclusive athletic departments.