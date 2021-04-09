AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tony Finau is in contention in a golf tournament.
Yet again.
This is a line you could use just about any week on the PGA Tour. Because Finau is in contention just about every week on the PGA Tour. A latter day, 6-foot-4, Samoan and Tongan version of Tom Kite, the ultimate consistent check casher on the tour in the 1980s and 90s.
Finau plays well just about every week. He wins a lot. Cash, we’re talking about. More than $20 million in his professional career so far.
Tournaments, titles, not so much. He owns one of them on the PGA Tour. The 2016 Puerto Rico Open at Coco Beach.
Sounds like a nice vacation spot. But it’s not the Masters. And Coco Beach might be fine for “I Dream of Jeanie,” but golfers dream of playing Augusta National Golf Club just a little bit more.
Finau’s fabulous Friday saw him zoom up the leaderboard with a strong 6-under par 66, moving him from 2 over starting the day to 4 under by the 10th hole, which is where he stands heading into the Masters’ final 36 holes. He’s tied for sixth, shaving Justin Rose’s lead over him from nine strokes after the first round to just three.
“I feel really good,” Finau said, “especially after yesterday's round. A couple over wasn't really what I was looking for. I knew the golf course was playing tough. But when you see yourself nine shots back, you're like, well, how tough could it have really played? I thought if I could at least get back to right around even par and then work from there today, I thought that would be a really good start for the weekend.”
Finau’s story is such a rags to riches tale it’s hard to believe it isn’t a novel come to life.
He and his brother, Gipper, grew up hitting balls into a net in the family garage in Salt Lake City, not playing at a country club. Clubs their father bought used from the Salvation Army. Seventy-five cents for a 6-iron. A dollar for a putter. And they hit off carpet remnants, not carpets of green grass like they have at Augusta.
From such humble beginnings, it could be enough that Finau has made it onto the PGA Tour and made himself millions. But there is so much untapped potential there that to watch him play is both fascinating and frustrating.
If there’s anyone who can belt a golf ball as far as Bryson DeChambeau, it’s Finau. There’s an easy-to-find YouTube video of Finau from last June sending a ball rocketing off the launch pad at 206 mph with a carry of 383 yards. Compared to one of DeChambeau’s Paul Bunyan-like ax lunges, Finau’s effort looked effortless. The video will remind you of Usain Bolt toying with then running away from his pursuers.
But there is a big difference between Tony and Bryson. DeChambeau is the one with the major championship, last fall’s U.S. Open. The dismantling at Winged Foot.
Finau is the one with the head-scratching enigma. And the one win in Puerto Rico.
“I love Tony. I love his game,” two-time U.S. Open champion and ESPN analyst Andy North said during a 2020 Masters podcast. “I don’t understand why he doesn’t have 10 wins. I don’t understand why this guy doesn’t win a couple of times a year. He does all the things you need to do. He has a great attitude.
“You look at this guy and think, ‘This guy has won one golf tournament. He’s a top-15 player in the world (currently No. 13). He ought to win one or two every year.’ Is it making that key 8-footer for bogey when you’re in a bad stretch to keep moving forward? Or is it making that bad swing on 12 and hitting it in Rae’s Creek? I don’t know.”
Finau was indeed one of those guys splashing balls in Rae’s Creek on 12 during the final round of the 2019 Masters as Tiger Woods steamed past with a calculated and crafty 2 under 70 to slip into his fifth green jacket.
This is not to say if Finau doesn’t win five Masters, or five majors, his career has been a waste. But he should win one. Or two. What’s more, he seems to know it.
“Yeah, no question,” Finau said of his light resume. “It keeps me hungry, it keeps me humble, and I definitely know that I definitely need a big win. I've had a good career up to this point. I've had a lot of close calls, and I do think I've had a really successful career, but not quite a winning career, and I think that comes from winning a big one.”
The time is certainly now. In the 1,841 days from the last round in Puerto Rico to Sunday’s final round of the Masters, Finau has 37 top-10 finishes. That’s more than twice as many as any other player who hasn’t won.
And you just know he can. His fellow competitors like Justin Thomas, who was in the group watching Finau leap from 2 over to 4 under in 10 holes know it, too.
“He was making it look very easy,” said Thomas, also at 4 under with a 67.
Thomas, by the way, looks like a 10th of the athlete Finau. But Thomas has 14 PGA Tour wins. Including a PGA Championship and this year’s Players Championship.
There is something wrong with this picture. Maybe Sunday, Finau will finally put it right.