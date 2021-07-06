What does it mean to be an American? What does the Fourth of July celebration mean to you? The answers to those questions vary for each of us. As our nation continues to perform a self-assessment on racial and social inequalities, we asked some of south Louisiana’s sports figures who have found themselves in the cross section of sports and society. On our nation’s 245th birthday, this is what they told us:
Swin Cash
Swin Cash, the Pelicans vice president of basketball operations, is a three-time WNBA champion. In 2016, she was one of the league’s leading voices when its players protested the police killing of Black people. She spoke with staff writer Christian Clark:
I remember in 2016 a reporter asking, “What does that mean, that hashtag with a blank line on the back of your shirts?” I said we’re putting the hashtags there because this doesn’t stop. Today, it’s George Floyd. Back then it was Alton Sterling. It’s Philando Castile. It’s Sandra Bland But who’s next? Am I next? Is a family member next? How many names with a hashtag do we have to see? I think that was the scariest part about it all. When does it stop? It was and still is a constant state of anxiety and fear.
The unity that we (the WNBA) had across the board, that’s what made it so powerful. Just so you can understand, there were players who were making $30,000, $35,000 and didn’t have the money to take the fine. But you had veterans stepping up saying, “We’re doing this together. I’ll pay the fine because this is so important.” Fast-forward to today, and the ladies in the league continue to lead.
Until the lives of Black people matter in this country, all lives can’t matter! Black lives aren’t being valued, protected or treated fairly on so many levels. We have a criminal justice system that was never built to protect us. It needs to be reconstructed, voter suppression needs to stop, and Americans as a whole need to have a reckoning with our true history.
My husband and I have two young boys, 3 years and 5 months. He’s 6-foot-6 and I’m 6-1. They are in the 99th percentile in height and weight. My hope is that one day I won’t have to fear them leaving the house and never returning because someone got scared by their skin color or size, a hoodie on their head or a toy gun and immediately considered them a threat.
I hope we are heading in the right direction as a country so my sons can have a better future and Black people can live without discrimination. That is my daily prayer. But I’m still holding myself and people around me accountable for the country we want to see America be. Because Black people have sacrificed through blood, sweat and tears for America. But America has yet to completely love us back!
Tim Duncan
Tim Duncan is the vice president of athletics and recreation at the University of New Orleans. He spoke with columnist Rod Walker:
My Hope, My Mission…
A little over one year ago, I was in Newton, Massachusetts, a Boston-area suburb, to move my family to New Orleans. While walking to Whole Foods with my wife, we were aggressively surrounded by six police officers, one of them with a gun drawn and pointed at me, because I fit the profile of a suspect. The profile, a tall black man, was vague at best. The question I still ask myself is, if it was the same situation, but the profile was that of a white man, and a different white man who vaguely fit that profile was walking in an affluent area with his wife, would the police response have been the same?
Since that time, it feels as though I have been liberated in a sense. I’ve been much more intentional about utilizing my influence to help educate and empower the 197 student-athletes and almost 70 coaches and staff whom I serve. I have had many conversations with our student-athletes, coaches and staff about race in America, social justice and leadership. Our student-athletes, the most diverse group of students on one of the most diverse campuses in the state, include young men and women who are Asian American, Black, Latinx, White, LGBTQIA+, domestic and international students. Each one of them has chosen the University of New Orleans and the city whose name they wear across their chests, because it represents an opportunity to receive a great education and compete in Division I sports in one of the most unique, diverse and important cities within our country.
My hope and mission is to help this generation of young leaders understand the troubled and complicated history our country has with regards to race, continue to educate future generations about that history and utilize that knowledge to demand change for their children, their students, and their student-athletes.
Tom Galligan
Tom Galligan is the outgoing LSU president who oversaw the school’s pandemic response and engaged students’ social justice protests on campus. He spoke with staff writer Brooks Kubena:
As I asked myself where America is today, I was immediately drawn back to Fourth of July in my hometown, Montclair, New Jersey. The day started with a parade: floats, bands, antique cars, police, firefighters and civic leaders. Then we shifted to Edgemont Park, where the antique cars parked and there were games, food and more music. And finally, we closed the day with fireworks. It was idyllic. Of course, there were problems: racial tension, crime, poverty and inequality, but we came together on the Fourth.
Sadly, many of those same problems are still with us today. We have made progress, but we still have a long way to go. And, it seems there are days we are more divided as a nation than I can ever remember, with the possible exception of the late 60s. A pessimist would say my memories of July 4 are the height of naivete.
But I am not a pessimist. I am an optimist. And, one of the synonyms for idyllic is ideal. Our country after all was built on ideals, and while we may fall short of achieving those ideals, we must continue to work to live up to the words and ideas our ancestors gave us. The Declaration of Independence shouts at us that all people are created equal. Two-hundred and forty-five years later we are still not there, but we must let those words be our guide.
The United States Constitution states that we the people are forming a more perfect union. As we consider our current divisions, we should also commit to a union, a more perfect union where our differences are celebrated and our common good is respected.
In 1852, Frederick Douglass in a Fourth of July speech lamented that the “blessings in which you, this day, rejoice, are not shared in common.” Our goal today and going forward must be that those blessings are shared in common. So, I will keep my idyllic childhood memories, but I will not do so complacently. I will continue to work towards America’s highest calling: Liberty, justice, equality, and happiness for all.
Fran Flory
Fran Flory is the LSU volleyball coach and a representative on the SEC Council on Racial Equity and Social Justice, which was formed by the league last August. She spoke with staff writer Wilson Alexander:
This is the greatest country in the world. I think these times are an opportunity for us to not only celebrate our freedoms and our independence but also to not do as we please, but do as we should do.
We should take care of all Americans. We should take care of the people who call this country home and allow them to be part of the true American dream that so many of our ancestors and so many of our family members experience — in the right way with fairness, justice, fair opportunity, safety and security for all.
I truly believe in what this country stands for. As a volleyball coach in the NCAA, it’s an amazing opportunity to lead our youth and to help them have an incredible journey and understand what the opportunity they have in collegiate athletics as opposed to what their experience would be in other countries. I think LSU is such an amazing university, and I’m thrilled that we’ve embraced the opportunity to stand up for what is truly right and not just what we choose to think is right.
I do think we’ve made great strides, but great strides are maybe one small step up the mountain. I do believe there’s a mountain to climb, but I’m very proud to be part of a university and a state and a country that’s willing to climb that mountain and create the best scenario for all.