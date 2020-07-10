A crowd of about 2,000 people is expected to descend upon the small north Louisiana town of Cotton Valley on Saturday for current Tampa Bay and former LSU linebacker Devin White's second annual "Trail Ride" charity event, according to TMZ Sports.

A representative for White reportedly said efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus -- such as hand-washing and social distancing -- will be encouraged. In a Facebook post on Friday afternoon, White encouraged attendees to wear a mask and noted that Louisiana State Police and the local sheriff's office will be there.

Large gatherings have been largely canceled across Louisiana the past few months as coronavirus has hit the state, infecting almost 75,000 people and killing about 3,300 since March.

+2 What if Louisiana doesn't change its coronavirus course? It'll be like Houston or Florida soon Louisiana has experienced one of its worst weeks for coronavirus metrics since the pandemic started, with spiking hospitalizations and huge nu…

Gatherings of more than a couple of hundred people have been discouraged by state officials.

Rallies and protests after the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police were attended by hundreds last month in several Louisiana cities. In New Orleans, where the protests appeared to be the biggest in the state, health officials said no coronavirus outbreaks were traced to those events.

“We have been following very closely cases since the protests several weeks ago with our partners at the Louisiana Department of Health,” New Orleans health director Dr. Jennifer Avegno said late last month. “Neither they nor we have identified any clusters related to protests.

The charity ride will be held on a 20-acre property and the ride itself will span 6 miles, according to the report.

Webster Parish has had 513 cases of coronavirus and a dozen deaths, according to the Louisiana Dept. of Health.

On Friday, the state set a record for cases reported in a single day with more than 2,600.