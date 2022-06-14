Editor's note: This is the second in a series of stories on the 2022 inductees to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies are June 25 in Natchitoches.
Through the years, Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame inductees have carved individual paths to greatness.
But few can claim the journey of 2022 inductee Steve Duhon, a Louisiana private high school football phenom who traded tackling running backs in LSU’s Tiger Stadium for bulldogging steers.
In a 14½-year career, he won three Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association world championship steer wrestling titles, qualified for eight national finals and was elected to the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame in 2003.
Duhon will be inducted along with 11 others into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame on June 25 in Natchitoches, where he was briefly on the rodeo team at Northwestern State.
Duhon was raised as one of seven kids on his parents’ 44-acre spread with a 22-stall barn outside Opelousas. It's where he began his lifelong love of horses and rodeo.
“I’ve always liked hands-on stuff,” said Duhon, 60, who now lives on his own farm in Jasper, Texas. “I grew up and always dreamed about doing professional rodeo for a living."
While Duhon began steer wrestling when he was in the seventh grade, his size (6 feet, 195 pounds) and toughness served him well in other sports.
“I really liked baseball,” Duhon said. “I played eighth grade and my freshman and sophomore years. Then, I had a conflict with baseball and high school rodeo.
“The coaches said, ‘Choose one or the other.’ I chose rodeo.”
Jay Cormier never had a problem with Duhon’s affection for rodeo.
As head football coach for Belmont Academy, a then-tiny Class 2A independent high school in Opelousas, he didn’t care what Duhon did as long as he showed up for practices and games.
Duhon was a devastating two-way player whose stats as a high-school senior were almost mythical. He ran for 3,305 yards as a fullback and made 148 tackles as a linebacker.
Word about his exploits began trickling to college recruiters, but somehow didn’t get to then-LSU coach Jerry Stovall and his staff until it was almost too late.
Stovall, who coached the Tigers from 1980 to 1983, still has instant recall at age 81 when asked about Duhon.
“He’d already grown up wrestling steers, so you already knew he was a mean sucker,” Stovall said. “He paid attention to detail and he was a fairly respectable student of the game.
“But it was his ability to be tough and stay tough that caught everybody’s attention.”
Duhon wasn’t the least bit intimidated as an LSU freshman in 1981 stepping into a team of bigger, stronger veterans.
“I didn’t take nothing from nobody in practice,” Duhon said. “I hit people. One day when we were supposed to be going half-speed to avoid injury, I hit a receiver and knocked him down.
“The coaches and everybody got kind of hot. The receivers coach started getting on me. I told him, `This is my territory. When someone comes across here, he better look for me.’ "
It was the type of run-through-a-brick wall enthusiasm that earned Duhon playing time on special teams and as a backup linebacker in every game that season.
But in April 1982, two weeks before the spring semester ended, his love of rodeo could not be denied any longer.
He told Stovall he was quitting to pursue a professional rodeo career. He immediately began training for steer wrestling.
After three years of practicing during the week and competing along with his brother almost every weekend in amateur rodeos, Duhon decided to turn pro in May 1985 after the season had already started.
He still finished 18th in the world and accomplished his goal of winning Rookie of the Year. In 1986, he won the first of his back-to-back world steer wrestling titles.
That year, he won $114,535, the largest amount of single-season money ever banked by a steer wrestler.
In his first six seasons, Duhon won nine of his 13 career rodeo event titles, the last in 1990 shortly before he briefly left the sport to take care of his ailing father.
Duhon returned full throttle to the pro circuit in 1992, finishing fourth in the world that year. He won his third and final world championship in ’93.
After battling injuries later in his career, Duhon won one last steer wrestling event in 2000 in Denver, then decided he was done.
Like his dad, Duhon has transitioned into a rural life in which he raises cattle, trains and sells horses and, most importantly, hosts all and any kids who want to rodeo.
“I always have kids come over to practice or something,” he said. “My dad helped as many as he could as long as they were good kids. He didn’t charge them anything. So, I kind of carry on what he did.”